Mayor Bowser to Host 37th Annual 17th Street High Heel Race

(Washington, DC) – On Tuesday, October 29, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs will host the 37th Annual 17th Street High Heel Race. DC residents, visitors, and allies are invited to cheer on drag kings, queens, and other participants as they sprint down the historic 17th Street NW in one of the city’s most cherished traditions celebrating LGBTQIA+ pride, community, and culture.



“The 17th Street High Heel Race is not only a celebration of our LGBTQIA+ community, but also a testament to the inclusive values and strength of Washington, DC,” said Mayor Bowser. “Events like this remind us why we earned the privilege of hosting World Pride 2025. DC is a city that loves, supports, and uplifts our LGBTQIA+ community, and we’re ready to welcome the world to experience those values firsthand.”



The 37th Annual 17th Street High Heel Race festivities will begin at 5:00 p.m., hosted by local drag superstar Cake Pop!, along with Tara Hoot, known for her unique drag story hours, and featuring music and energy by DJ Alex Love. Attendees can look forward to special appearances from Urban Couture, Cheer DC, DC’s Different Drummers, and a lively costume contest with categories including Best Costume, Best Heels, Most Innovative, and Most DC Spirit.



What began over 35 years ago as a friendly wager between drag queens and LGBTQ+ community members has grown into one of the only government-sponsored events of its kind in the country. This iconic race exemplifies DC’s rich LGBTQIA+ history and the enduring support of its vibrant community, which helped secure DC’s bid to host WorldPride 2025. As one of the few cities with both a dynamic LGBTQIA+ culture and dedicated government backing, DC is uniquely poised to host this international celebration, marking 50 years of pride and advocacy.



WorldPride 2025, running from May 17 through June 8, 2025, will offer an extensive lineup of programs, including music, film, and sports events across iconic locations such as the National Mall and Embassy Row. Kicking off with a Welcome Ceremony at Nationals Park, WorldPride will include remarks from key dignitaries, the welcoming of the Capital Cup athletes, and a concert featuring global superstar Shakira as the official headliner on May 31. For more information on WorldPride, such as a schedule of events, hotel information, and how to get involved, visit worldpridedc.org.



“This year’s event is a proud reminder of DC’s historical and active role in the LGBTQIA+ movement,” said Japer Bowles, Director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs. “Our High Heel Race and upcoming World Pride events reflect DC’s dedication to building community, expanding protections, and creating inclusive spaces. Our city has not only the infrastructure to host international gatherings but also a deep commitment to advancing LGBTQIA+ rights.”



With support from DC Government, the District will soon welcome a new LGBTQ+ Community Center in the Shaw neighborhood.



For more information on the race and to register, visit tinyurl.com/2024HighHeelRace.



WHEN:

Tuesday, October 29

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and race check-in begins at 7:30 pm

Mayor Bowser delivers remarks and kicks off the race at 9 pm



WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Japer Bowles, Director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs

Cake Pop!, Host, Entertainer

Tara Hoot, Host, Entertainer



WHERE:

Starting Point: 17th Street and P Street NW

Stage: 17th Street and R Street NW

*Closest Metro Station: Dupont Circle Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare: 17th & P St NW*



Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.





