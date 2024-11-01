Mayor Bowser to Host “Building The Future: DC’s Economic Landscape”

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, October 31 at 10 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) will host “Building The Future: DC’s Economic Landscape,” an event that will highlight the District’s approach to long-term economic vitality. Key discussions will explore strategic priorities for attracting high-growth industries, revitalizing Downtown DC’s commercial sector, and addressing the evolution of the federal city. Speakers will offer insights on emerging opportunities, trends, and partnerships.

Additionally, the event will feature a “PechaKucha” showcase of four iconic DC destinations, presenting a fast-paced overview of these vibrant areas and their economic potential.

This event underscores the Bowser Administration’s commitment to fostering a resilient, diverse economy and aligning efforts across sectors to ensure that DC remains a hub for innovation, culture, and inclusive growth.



WHEN:

Thursday, October 31

Event begins at 10 am, Mayor Bowser will speak at 11 am



WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

David Green, COO, Georgetown University

Antwanye Ford, President and CEO, Enlightened Inc.

Francisco Gonzalez, Managing Director and Principal, Gensler

Kyle Schoppmann, President – Mid-Atlantic, CBRE

John Stephens, Senior Director, Americas Consulting, CBRE

Ben Safran, Partner, McKinsey & Company

Norman Dong, Partner, FD Stonewater

Darian Leblanc, Executive Vice Chairman & Director of Governmental Services, Cushman & Wakefield

Joe Ruocco, Principal, Skidmore, Owings & Mill (SOM)

Matthew Bell, Principal, Perkins Eastman

Rauzia Ally, Managing Principal, LEO A DALY



WHERE:

Georgetown University – McCourt School of Public Policy

125 E Street NW

*Closest Metro Station: Judiciary Square Metro Station*

*Closest Bus Routes: D6*

*Closest Bikeshare: New Jersey Ave & F St NW*



Registration for the event is required. Press interested in attending the event are required to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.



Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos