Mayor Bowser to Host “Building The Future: DC’s Economic Landscape”
(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, October 31 at 10 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) will host “Building The Future: DC’s Economic Landscape,” an event that will highlight the District’s approach to long-term economic vitality. Key discussions will explore strategic priorities for attracting high-growth industries, revitalizing Downtown DC’s commercial sector, and addressing the evolution of the federal city. Speakers will offer insights on emerging opportunities, trends, and partnerships.
Additionally, the event will feature a “PechaKucha” showcase of four iconic DC destinations, presenting a fast-paced overview of these vibrant areas and their economic potential.
This event underscores the Bowser Administration’s commitment to fostering a resilient, diverse economy and aligning efforts across sectors to ensure that DC remains a hub for innovation, culture, and inclusive growth.
WHEN:
Thursday, October 31
Event begins at 10 am, Mayor Bowser will speak at 11 am
WHO:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development
David Green, COO, Georgetown University
Antwanye Ford, President and CEO, Enlightened Inc.
Francisco Gonzalez, Managing Director and Principal, Gensler
Kyle Schoppmann, President – Mid-Atlantic, CBRE
John Stephens, Senior Director, Americas Consulting, CBRE
Ben Safran, Partner, McKinsey & Company
Norman Dong, Partner, FD Stonewater
Darian Leblanc, Executive Vice Chairman & Director of Governmental Services, Cushman & Wakefield
Joe Ruocco, Principal, Skidmore, Owings & Mill (SOM)
Matthew Bell, Principal, Perkins Eastman
Rauzia Ally, Managing Principal, LEO A DALY
WHERE:
Georgetown University – McCourt School of Public Policy
125 E Street NW
*Closest Metro Station: Judiciary Square Metro Station*
*Closest Bus Routes: D6*
*Closest Bikeshare: New Jersey Ave & F St NW*
Registration for the event is required. Press interested in attending the event are required to RSVP to [email protected].
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.
Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.