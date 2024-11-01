Mayor Bowser Announces Start of Open Enrollment, Highlights Free Heart Health Care in DC Health Link Essential Plans

(Washington, DC) – Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the 2025 Open Enrollment period will start tomorrow, Friday, November 1, and is encouraging DC residents to sign up for high-quality, affordable health insurance at DCHealthLink.com, the District’s online state-based health insurance marketplace. Open enrollment for individuals and families begins on November 1, 2024 and continues through January 31, 2025.



“Part of making sure that everyone in our community is getting the right care at the right time means getting more residents insured,” said Mayor Bowser. “We are making high-quality health care more affordable for more residents and using insurance to address disparities in health outcomes. We want Washingtonians to check out their options and get covered.

This year, Essential Plans will offer free care for heart disease and stroke. No copays, deductibles, or coinsurance will be charged for residents seeking treatment for cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease (this includes doctor visits, medications, and more). Targeting affordability in heart health is especially critical in DC, where the leading cause of death is heart disease, with the rate of Black residents who die from heart disease being 2.5 times higher than that of white residents.



Additionally, Essential Plans will continue to offer free Type 2 diabetes care, including free insulin, removing financial barriers to doctor visits and medications. Nearly 8% of adults have Type 2 diabetes in DC, with an estimated 3,300 adults newly diagnosed each year.

This Open Enrollment period, there are 27 private insurance options available from CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and Kaiser Permanente for individuals and families on any budget, with premiums as low as $13/month.

“Thanks to the Biden Administration, we’re welcoming DACA recipients—our local DREAMers—to DC’s marketplace for the first time,” said Mila Kofman, Executive Director of the DC Health Benefit Exchange Authority.

There are multiple ways for DC residents to shop and enroll:

Open Enrollment Community Day and Health Fair : In-person enrollment will take place during DC Health Link’s Open Enrollment Community Day and Health Fair on Wednesday, November 13 at the Carlos Rosario International Public Charter School, Sonia Gutierrez Campus, from 10:30 am to 2 pm. In addition to enrollment support, residents will have access to health screenings, wellness demos, health activities, branded giveaways, and more.

: In-person enrollment will take place during DC Health Link’s Open Enrollment Community Day and Health Fair on Wednesday, November 13 at the Carlos Rosario International Public Charter School, Sonia Gutierrez Campus, from 10:30 am to 2 pm. In addition to enrollment support, residents will have access to health screenings, wellness demos, health activities, branded giveaways, and more. Go Online : Residents can enroll in a health insurance plan online through DCHealthLink.com. Click on Plan Match to find out in less than 60 seconds if you qualify for lower premiums.

: Residents can enroll in a health insurance plan online through DCHealthLink.com. Click on Plan Match to find out in less than 60 seconds if you qualify for lower premiums. Virtual Appointment: Residents can schedule a free virtual appointment with an enrollment expert using the Virtual One Touch Enrollment Center at dchealthlink.com/DConetouch or by calling 1-855-532-5465. Multilingual translation services available (Spanish, Amharic, French, Mandarin, Korean, and Chinese).

Residents can schedule a free virtual appointment with an enrollment expert using the Virtual One Touch Enrollment Center at dchealthlink.com/DConetouch or by calling 1-855-532-5465. Multilingual translation services available (Spanish, Amharic, French, Mandarin, Korean, and Chinese). In-Person Enrollment: Residents can enroll in-person at DC Health Link Enrollment Centers and get FREE help from DC Health Link certified/trained assisters and licensed health insurance brokers. Residents can find a nearby enrollment center here.

About DC Health Link: DC Health Link is the District’s state-based health insurance exchange established under the Affordable Care Act and managed by the DC Health Benefit Exchange Authority. Since 2013, DC Health Link has helped hundreds of thousands of DC residents access affordable healthcare plans, save millions in healthcare costs, and reduce the number of uninsured residents by over 50% —helping the District of Columbia reach near-universal healthcare coverage with a 97% insured rate.

