Mayor Bowser Announces Departure of Department of Human Services Director Laura Zeilinger

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that Laura Zeilinger will depart her role as the Director of the Department of Human Services (DHS). Director Zeilinger joined the Bowser Administration in 2015 after leading the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness during the Obama Administration.

Mayor Bowser shared the following statement on Director Zeilinger’s tenure.

“Six years ago this week, we made good on a promise to DC residents when we closed the doors of DC General for good. It was an effort that had been four years in the making, that included opening smaller, better shelters across our city, and that was led by Director Zeilinger and her team at DHS.

“I called Laura the day after I was elected Mayor to ask if she’d join my team. I knew she was smart, passionate, and tenacious about creating better access to resources and supports for our residents. Almost a decade later, I’m grateful that Laura made the decision to join the Administration. With her leadership at DHS, we didn’t just close DC General, we transformed our homeless services system so that it works better for the people and families who need it, when they need it. We drove down family homelessness, through better shelter, better prevention, and better access to benefits. Whether it was TANF reform or creating Career MAP, Laura hasn’t shied away from big goals or difficult projects. She’s listened to our families, always treated them as experts in their own lives, and has operated with the belief that families thrive when we’re intentional about serving children and the adults in their lives together.

“We set out to drive down homelessness and give more Washingtonians a fair shot, and that’s what Laura has helped us do. We wish her the best and can’t wait to see what she does next.”



