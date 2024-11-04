DATABASICS Partners with TransferMate to Offer Global Payment Solutions

Partnership integrates TransferMate’s payments tech with DATABASICS’ expense reporting solutions to facilitate employee reimbursement for global organizations.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DATABASICS, a leading provider of expense reporting, time tracking, leave management (PTO), and employee purchasing management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership and integration with TransferMate, a prominent global business to business (B2B) payments technology firm. This collaboration enhances DATABASICS' Expense solutions by incorporating TransferMate's advanced global payment capabilities.

Expanding global reach

Integrating TransferMate's technology into DATABASICS' expense reporting solutions will give DATABASICS customers the ability to support direct deposits of employee reimbursements no matter where their users operate in the world. The partnership underscores DATABASICS’ commitment to delivering comprehensive, adaptable solutions that meet the evolving needs of global enterprises by accessing TransferMate network of 200+ countries and 140+ currencies. TransferMate is a global, end-to-end payments platform that sends and receives secure, multi-currency international payments fast and efficiently, handling almost every currency globally.

Benefits for DATABASICS customers

The partnership will provide several key advantages:

1. Streamlined International Payments: Customers can now process global payments to users directly through DATABASICS Expense, simplifying cross-border transactions.

2. Improved Efficiency: Reduce manual processes and risk of errors with the integration of global payment functions into DATABASICS Expense Reporting.

3. Better Financial Controls: Finance teams, Controllers, CFOs, and others with financial and operational responsibility will have the ability to manage global employee reimbursement payments through a single, unified process

Chris Harley, VP of Sales at DATABASICS, commented on the partnership: "Transfermate aligns perfectly with our commitment to global customers. By integrating their payment network, we're expanding our service offering for customers with a global presence looking to reimburse in local currencies. This partnership showcases our dedication to continuous improvement and problem-solving, ensuring that DATABASICS remains at the forefront of delivering the most value to our customers."

This partnership reinforces DATABASICS' position as the leading provider of flexible, high-performance expense reporting solutions customizable to each customer’s business requirements.

For more information about how this partnership can benefit your business, please contact:

Chris Harley

VP of Sales

DATABASICS

chris.harley@data-basics.com

About DATABASICS

DATABASICS provides award-winning expense reporting, time tracking, leave management (PTO), and employee purchasing management solutions that deliver value, performance, and adaptability. With a commitment to meeting customer requirements, delivering award-winning support, ensuring optimized implementations, and prioritizing problem-solving, DATABASICS serves a diverse customer base representing a wide range of industries and companies, from regional businesses and nonprofits to global enterprises.

About TransferMate

TransferMate, a subsidiary of CluneTech, is a leading global B2B payments technology firm, enabling companies to send and receive cross-border payments faster and easier than ever before. Founded in 2010, TransferMate has built a global payments network covering 200+ countries and territories, spanning 140+ currencies based on its 92 regulatory licenses.

