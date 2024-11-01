Integrating gender perspective in combating human trafficking in Central Asia in focus of the OSCE-supported youth forum

From 28 to 31 October, the 2024 Central Asian Youth Forum on Combating Human Trafficking brought together young leaders, activists, and experts from across the region to address the gender dimensions of trafficking in human beings. Held in the Issyk-Kul province of Kyrgyzstan, the forum concluded with the development of a regional co-operation plan for 2025 and a media campaign.

Participants from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan gained insights into the gendered aspects of human trafficking, the risks of illegal migration, and international labour and human rights standards. Recognising trafficking as a form of gender-based violence, they explored preventive strategies to strengthen anti-trafficking policies in the region.

The forum served as a networking platform for Central Asian youth, providing them with hands-on experience and sharing good practices to strehngthen regional co-operation against human trafficking.

Dr. Kari Johnstone, OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Human Trafficking, highlighted the significant role of youth: “Young people bring fresh perspectives, innovative thinking, and a deep understanding of social media and technology—tools that traffickers often exploit, yet which can also be powerful weapons against them.”

The event was organised by the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek and the Migration and Human Trafficking Council under the Speaker of the Kyrgyz Republic Parliament, in collaboration with the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, and the Solidarity Center.