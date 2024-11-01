Westfield, Pa. Disaster Recovery Center Will be Closed on Nov. 5

HARRISBURG, Pa.– The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Westfield, Pa. will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 5 for election day. The DRC will be closing at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Disaster survivors residing in Lycoming, Potter, Tioga and Union counties can visit any DRC to receive assistance.

The center is located at:

Tioga County Valley Christian Church 146 Maple Street Westfield, PA 16950

Disaster survivors who have not yet applied for FEMA assistance can apply at a Disaster Recovery Center, apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App on your phone, or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

Survivors do not have to visit a DRC to apply for FEMA assistance. If it is not possible to visit a DRC, call 800-621- FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

If you have received a letter from FEMA about your application status, you can visit a DRC or call 800-621-FEMA to learn more about next steps. FEMA staff can help you submit additional information or supporting documentation as well as answer questions you may have.

The deadline to apply for Individual Assistance is Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.

For more information on Pennsylvania’s disaster recovery, visit the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Facebook page, fema.gov/disaster/4815 and facebook.com/FEMA.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. Follow us on X at x.com/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).