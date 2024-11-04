inCerebro Adopts CDD Vault to Enhance its Capabilities in Managing Complex Research Programs

Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc. CDD Vault research informatics system

SOUTH KOREA, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- inCerebro, a pharmaceutical research and development company known for its trailblazing approach to computational drug discovery using quantum mechanics/computing, has officially adopted CDD Vault , an advanced informatics platform from Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD). This move marks a significant step for inCerebro as it enhances its capabilities in managing, sharing, and analysing complex research data, from its proprietary inCerebro MIND platform (Modelling with Intelligence for Novel Drugs).inCerebro’s research activities centre on a unique combination of artificial intelligence (AI), physics-based methods, and quantum computing to drive drug discovery. With the inCerebro MIND platform at the helm, the company incorporates AI wherever possible to optimise each module, all backed by rigorous computer simulations grounded in physical laws. In particular, inCerebro excels in the application of quantum mechanical calculations, which enables the team to explore novel therapeutic compounds with unmatched precision.Dr Art Cho, Chief Executive Officer at inCerebro, expressed his enthusiasm about adopting CDD Vault:“With CDD Vault, we’re gaining a sophisticated platform to manage our complex data in a way that enhances our work rather than complicates it. Our inCerebro MIND platform relies on the seamless integration of AI and quantum mechanics-based simulations, and now, thanks to CDD Vault, we can manage and analyse our data more intuitively, freeing up our team to focus on what we do best – discovering novel therapies.”CDD Vault is a secure, cloud-based informatics platform designed to centralise and streamline data management in drug discovery. For inCerebro, this means faster data sharing, more efficient analysis, and improved collaboration across research teams. The platform’s advanced data visualisation tools and straightforward interface allow inCerebro’s scientists to dive into the data with greater ease, aiding in critical decision-making and keeping research efforts on the fast track.This partnership with CDD Vault underscores inCerebro’s commitment to driving forward computational drug discovery, promising more efficient workflows and enhancing collaboration in the pursuit of life-changing therapies."We are thrilled to see inCerebro harnessing CDD Vault’s capabilities to integrate and analyse diverse data types, facilitating collaboration across their advanced computational and quantum-based research," said Barry Bunin, CEO of CDD. "Supporting inCerebro’s innovative approach to drug discovery, especially through their MIND platform, is truly inspiring as they push forward novel treatments that bring hope to millions of patients worldwide."About inCerebroinCerebro is a pharmaceutical R&D company specialising in computational drug discovery. The inCerebro MIND platform combines AI technologies with physics-based methods, delivering cutting-edge solutions in drug development, with particular expertise in quantum mechanical calculations and quantum computing. https://www.incerebro.com/ About CDD VaultCDD Vault by Collaborative Drug Discovery is a cloud-based platform designed to manage chemical and biological data. It enables researchers to organise, analyse, and share scientific data in a secure and collaborative environment, optimising drug discovery processes. https:// www.collaborativedrug.com

