With Fall Here and Winter Coming, Seasonal Vaccines Are Key

November 1, 2024

With the time approaching when influenza is most often a threat and with the ongoing presence of COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) says staying up to date on seasonal vaccines is a key health strategy.

“We are recommending seasonal flu shots and updated COVID-19 vaccines for everyone six months of age and older who hasn’t already received them this fall,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH. “These safe and important vaccines reduce and help prevent serious illness, hospitalizations and deaths and remain our most important protection strategy against these respiratory viruses.”

“Wyoming should expect influenza, COVID-19 and other familiar respiratory viruses to be a threat over the coming months,” Harrist said. “We are already starting to receive sporadic reports of flu activity and COVID-19 has never really gone away.”

“Unfortunately, these are not ‘one and done’ vaccines. They need changes over time to help ensure the best possible match to currently circulating virus strains. Because they are truly seasonal vaccines, staying up to date is important,” Harrist said.

Influenza and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses. Symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, extreme tiredness and muscle or body aches depending on the virus and on the person.

Most healthy people recover from respiratory illnesses, but still have an unpleasant experience that can mean missing work, school or other activities. “We also know that anyone may pass along a virus to other people who may be at high risk for serious complications and illness,” Harrist said.

Most people may get flu vaccines and updated COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.

Another vaccine for some people to consider is aimed at respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV does not usually cause severe illness in most people, but some people, especially older adults and infants younger than 6 months of age, can become very sick and may need to be hospitalized. People ages 60 years and older and expectant parents or parents of infants should ask the medical professional they see if the RSV vaccine is recommended for them.

Vaccines are available in many locations, including local public health nursing offices, workplaces, doctors’ offices, pharmacies and retail stores and are covered by most insurance plans. One option to help find flu or COVID-19 vaccines is to visit vaccines.gov . WDH recommends confirming vaccine availability before visiting a specific local office, clinic or pharmacy.

Wyoming’s public vaccine programs, which are available at participating providers, help protect some adults and children from vaccine-preventable diseases at little to no cost for eligible patients. Find a participating public vaccine program at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-immunization-providers/.

Harrist explained it can take up to two weeks for the protection seasonal vaccines offer to fully kick in. “We don’t want you to wait to get vaccinated until people around you are ill,” she said.