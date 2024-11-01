U.S., Egyptian Navies Conduct Bilateral Exercise in Red Sea

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) and Egyptian Navy El-Suez-class corvette ENS Abu Qir (F941) conducted a bilateral exercise in the Red Sea, Oct. 19.

The passing exercise occurred after Stockdale’s port visit to Safaga, Egypt, where Cmdr. Lauren Johnson, commanding officer of Stockdale, and Egyptian Navy Commodore Ramy Ahmed Ismael Mohamed, commander, Red Sea Naval Base, held a senior leadership exchange to strengthen interoperability between the U.S. and Egyptian Navy in the Red Sea.

"Stockdale and Abu Qir sailing together showcases U.S. and Egypt's partnership and commitment to maintaining freedom of navigation and security of the seas,” said Johnson. “This exercise was a fitting conclusion to Stockdale's time in Egypt, where we were graciously hosted by the base commander and our crew was able to enjoy much deserved liberty. We look forward to supporting our nations' continuing relationship."

Meeting at sea, Stockdale and Abu Qir coordinated close quarters maneuvers and tactical communication to strengthen interoperability and enhance bilateral cooperation. An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, deployed aboard Stockdale, conducted flight quarters during the exercise.

The passing exercise highlights the strength of the U.S.-Egyptian military cooperation and historic partnership, which plays a leading role in stability and security in the region.

The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water space and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Strait of Bab al-Mandeb.

