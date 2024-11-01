Renowned Interior Designer Pol Theis Featured in ‘Resident Dog 2’ Book

Pol Theis autograph Pol Theis Breakfast

I am extremely honored to be featured in such a tasteful coffee table book. Nicole has a very unique eye and the talent to feature designs in an extremely personalized manner.” — Pol G. Theis

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interior design enthusiasts and dog lovers alike have reason to celebrate as Pol Theis, the acclaimed eclectic interior designer, makes an appearance in Nicole England’s latest publication, Resident Dog II. This coffee table book offers a very unique perspective on extraordinary homes and the canine companions that inhabit them, blending architectural marvels with the charm of man’s best friend.Pol Theis, who leads the New York-based eclectic high-end interior design firm P&T Interiors, is featured alongside Louis and Margot - his two English Bulldogs - in a segment highlighting his award-winning property in Sag Harbor, The Hamptons, NY. The inclusion of Pol Theis’s work in this international compilation underscores the global recognition of his design prowess and adds a personal touch to his professional portfolio.The book, which is a follow-up to England’s successful Instagram account and previous volume, presents over 25 of the world’s most impressive residences, offering readers a virtual tour guided by the homes’ four-legged occupants. From Mexico to Sydney, London to Los Angeles, ‘Resident Dog 2’ captures the essence of exceptional architecture while highlighting the endearing quirks of each featured canine.P&T Interiors - a boutique interior design firm - provides highly personalized residential design services to what has become an international client base. P&T Interiors works to bridge the gap between a project’s full potential and the boundaries imposed by the realities of life and believes that a great design is the culmination of a tri-party relationship between a designer, a client and the space. P&T Interiors’ role in this relationship is to translate the client’s taste and lifestyle into the space while developing and maintaining a conceptual thread to ensure that the space reaches its highest potential. Every interior is as unique as the client for whom it is designed. P&T interiors’ small staff of dedicated designers and architects focuses all their attention on each and every project to ensure the even the highest expectations are exceeded.

