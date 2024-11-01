Pol Theis' amazing work is featured in Nicole England’s latest coffee table book 'Resident Dog Volume Two'

Pol Theis Yolande Theis Pol Theis red carpet walk

Resident Dog Volume Two is a great coffee table book that showcases amazing international architecture and the dogs who live there

I am extremely honored to be featured in such a tasteful coffee table book. Nicole has a very unique eye and the talent to feature designs in an extremely personalized manner.” — Pol G. Theis

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interior design enthusiasts and dog lovers alike have reason to celebrate as Pol Theis, the acclaimed eclectic interior designer, makes an appearance in Nicole England’s latest coffee table book, Resident Dog Volume Two . Said coffee table book offers a unique perspective on extraordinary homes and the canine companions that inhabit them, blending architectural marvels with the charm of man’s best friend.Theis, who leads the New York-based high-end interior design firm P&T Interiors, is featured alongside his two English bulldogs, in a segment showcasing his award-winning house in Sag Harbor, The Hamptons. The inclusion of Theis’s work in this international compilation underscores the global recognition of his design prowess and adds a personal touch to his professional portfolio.Theis’s Sag Harbor property exemplifies the designer’s ability to harmonize a structure with its natural surroundings.Nestled in a forest overlooking a picturesque pond, the house seamlessly integrates various eclectic materials. The public space, encased in concrete and floor-to-ceiling windows, connects to the private space, encased in teak wood, via a windowed hallway, with a black lap pool serving as a striking centerpiece.P&T Interiors - a boutique interior design firm - provides highly personalized residential design services to what has become an international client base. P&T Interiors works to bridge the gap between a project’s full potential and the boundaries imposed by the realities of life and believes that a great design is the culmination of a tri-party relationship between a designer, a client and the space. P&T Interiors’ role in this relationship is to translate the client’s taste and lifestyle into the space while developing and maintaining a conceptual thread to ensure that the space reaches its highest potential. Every interior is as unique as the client for whom it is designed. P&T interiors’ small staff of dedicated designers and architects focuses all their attention on each and every project to ensure the even the highest expectations are exceeded.

