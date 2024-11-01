Comment period open for proposed Air Quality Standard Permit for Temporary Public Works Projects

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is proposing a new non-rule air quality standard permit authorizing temporary concrete batch plants associated with public works projects. The public can make comments and participate in a public meeting on this proposed permit.

The new standard permit will implement a requirement of Senate Bill (SB) 1397, 88th Session, that TCEQ issue a standard permit for temporary concrete batch plants that support public works projects. The proposed standard permit contains conditions to make sure that facilities authorized by the standard permit meet the criteria of SB 1397 and Texas Health and Safety Code, §382.051985. It also includes emission control requirements, best management practices, and recordkeeping requirements to make sure the new standard permit is protective of human health and the environment and that the permit can be enforced by the commission.

TCEQ will offer a hybrid format public meeting on the proposed standard permit. The meeting will be offered in Austin on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at 10 a.m. in Building A, Room 173, at TCEQ's central office located at 12100 Park 35 Circle. Staff will be available to discuss the proposal 30 minutes before the beginning of the meeting.

Individuals who plan to attend the meeting virtually and want to provide oral comments must register by Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. To register, please email Rules@tceq.texas.gov and provide your name, affiliation, email address, phone number, and whether you plan to provide oral comments during the meeting. Instructions for participating in the meeting will be sent on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, to those who register for the meeting. Members of the public who do not wish to provide oral comments but would like to view the meeting virtually may do so at no cost through Microsoft Teams .

Persons with special communication or other accommodation needs who are planning to attend the meeting should contact Michael Wilhoit, Air Permits Division at (512) 239-1222 or 1-800-RELAY-TX (TDD). Requests should be made as far in advance as possible. If you need translation services, please contact TCEQ at 800-687-4040.

The comment period for this proposed action opens on Nov. 1, 2024, and closes at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2024. Submit written comments through TCEQ’s Public Comments system or by mail to Gwen Ricco, MC 205, Office of Legal Services, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, P.O. Box 13087, Austin, Texas 78711-3087. Comments may also be faxed to fax4808@tceq.texas.gov. Comments must reference Non-Rule Project No. 2024-018-OTH-NR.

The proposed standard permit can be found on TCEQ’s Air Permit page. For more information about the proposal or to get help with submitting written comments, contact Michael Wilhoit, Rule Project Manager, at (512) 239-1222 or michael.wilhoit@tceq.texas.gov.