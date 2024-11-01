Tyler, the Creator’s CHROMAKOPIA Tour Visiting Milan, Italy (30 April 2025)

Popular world concert tour coming to Unipol Forum

MILAN, ITALY, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milan will be a key stop on the upcoming European leg of American entertainment personality Tyler, The Creator’s CHROMAKOPIA World Tour known for his influence on hip-hop and pop culture. The tour is currently scheduled to run from early February until early September. It will kick off in the United States before visiting several European cities. It is also one EuropeTripDeals.com’s biggest Europe concerts of 2025.

The performance will be one of Milan’s top upcoming events at Unipol Forum (formerly Mediolanum Forum); here’s the key information:

Date: 30 April 2025

Location: Milano Unipol Forum (formerly Mediolanum Forum), Via Giuseppe di Vittorio, 6, 20057 Assago MI, Italy

Venue capacity: 15,000+ (depending on stage configuration)

Opening act(s): Lil Yachty, Paris Texas (expected)

Gates open: Not yet announced

Tickets: Are available through the venue (https://www.dalessandroegalli.com/events/861/tickets) and secondary resale sites. Buying from scalpers or other non-official channels is discouraged.

Rules: Unipol Arena’s rules include: no smoking, no professional recording devices, and no motorcycle helmets or other dangerous objects. Find more here: https://www.unipolforum.it/en/rules/

Public transport: The arena is accessible by public transportation.

Metro Line 2 (green), Assago - Milanofiori Forum, just 7 stops from Cadorna.

This information is provided as a courtesy to attendees. If you have questions or are looking for official guidance, Unipol Forum staff can be contacted at: info@forumnet.it.

About EuropeTripDeals.com:

EuropeTripDeals.com, established in 2020, specializes in travel and experience deals offered throughout Europe. They are one of the web’s most popular information sources for upcoming European events, concerts, and major sporting competitions.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.