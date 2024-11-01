November 2024 Data Snapshot

This month's data snapshot highlights the Open Energy Data Initiative, AI-ready guidance from U.S. Department of Commerce, and a change where AGA documents can be accessed.

Open Energy Data Initiative

The Open Energy Data Initiative makes energy data widely available to anyone by providing access to big data generated by 17 national laboratories and their partner organizations for research and development funded through the U.S. Department of Energy, with additional contributions from other federal agencies and private companies. There are 232 data providers in all.

Over 2,200 datasets are currently available on topics related to marine energy (energy from waves, currents and tides), geothermal energy, solar energy, wind energy, device engineering, performance and testing, economic analysis, and more.

Access the Open Energy Data Initiative

US Commerce: AI-ready Data Guidance

The U.S. Department of Commerce, whose agencies include the U.S. Census Bureau, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, is expected to publish guidance that provides a framework for using the department’s public federal data with artificial intelligence tools by the end of the year or January 2025.

Read more on FedScoop

Removing AGA Documents from Iowa Data

On Monday, December 2, 2024, the department intends to remove department strategic plans, performance plans, and performance reports currently accessible on Iowa Data under the Accountable Government Act category. The purpose of removing these documents is to keep Iowa Data focused on data, visualizations and dashboards, and not a document repository. Current strategic plans and operational reports, and recent performance reports will be available on the Iowa Department of Management's website by accessing the following pages:

Historical plans and reports are also be accessible at Iowa Publications Online. Any comments associated with the removal of these plans and reports from Iowa Data should be directed to data@iowa.gov.