Nearly 44,000 Students Participate in Tennessee Secretary of State’s 2024 Student Mock Election

November 1, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn.) – This year, 43,744 students from 168 schools across Tennessee cast votes for President and U.S. Senate as part of the Tennessee Secretary of State’s 2024 Student Mock Election.

“Through their participation, these future leaders experienced how registered Tennessee voters select their elected officials,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “We are excited about the enthusiasm we saw from this year’s participants, and we hope this experience has inspired them to become future voters.”

Launched by the Secretary of State’s office in 2016, the Tennessee Student Mock Election is a non-partisan, educational experience; it is open to all students in Pre-K through 12th grade from public, private, or home school associations. Participating schools received “I Voted” stickers and a Tennessee Student Mock Election ballot.

Secretary Hargett announced this year’s results on Nov. 1. In the 2024 Student Mock Election Presidential Race, former President Donald Trump received 28,434 votes — 65 percent of the vote total. Vice President Kamala Harris received 15,310 votes, or 35 percent.

In the U.S. Senate Mock Election, Senator Marsha Blackburn received 23,516 votes or 63.4 percent. State Rep. Gloria Johnson received 13,555 votes, representing 36.6 percent. You can watch the official announcement by clicking here and see the results by clicking here.

For more information about this long-standing civic engagement initiative and other opportunities through the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

