TurboTenant Uses Technology to Forge a New Path for Landlords

Colorado-based software company featured as the future of property management

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TurboTenant today announced the premiere of their new short film, Simplifying the Complex. The film outlines TurboTenant’s suite of software solutions aimed at helping landlords better run their rental business. Airing on CBS News, this feature outlines the many ways that TurboTenant is helping craft the future of property management in America.TurboTenant has built their platform with all of the tools that a landlord needs to accomplish their tasks, everything from marketing a rental listing to screening tenants, building a lease agreement, and accepting rent. Integrating AI in key ways, TurboTenant layers in prompts and enhancements that improve rental property listings’ success with highly engaging content. This proprietary tool also protects landlords from accidentally violating the Fair Housing Act, which is a common blunder made by inexperienced landlords.“We believe that a great rental experience comes from the landlord and their tenant feeling empowered with the right education and tools to succeed,” said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. “That’s why we created both a landlord app and a renter app, so that everything is as easily accomplished as sending pizza money to a friend.”Whether a landlord prefers to work from their desktop, laptop, or on their phone while on the go, TurboTenant has made it easy to organize their business. They’re able to communicate with their tenants, collect rent, and manage maintenance requests from any device. Tenants are likewise able to use a mobile app for things like automating rent payments and sending messages.To learn more about how TurboTenant is crafting the future of property management and improving the rental experience for everyone across the country, visit turbotenant.com/simplify About TurboTenantTurboTenant’s mission is to empower landlords by providing the tools they need to thrive, including insight into industry trends. TurboTenant serves over 650,000 American landlords by offering rental applications, tenant screening, property marketing, maintenance management, lease agreements, online rent collection, and more.Please contact press@turbotenant.com or visit turbotenant.com for more information.Media Contact:Jonathan Forishapress@turbotenant.com

TurboTenant in Economy 4.0 | TurboTenant Streamlined Real Estate Investing

