City to participate in national homelessness count and survey

HAMILTON, ON – From November 4 to 8, 2024, the City of Hamilton will join communities across Canada in a coordinated effort to engage individuals experiencing homelessness and gather valuable information about their housing history, health, and social needs. This data collection will inform local strategies to prevent and reduce homelessness, help the City better understand trends over time, and ensure resources are directed where they’re needed most.

Locally known as the Point-in-Time Connection (PiTC), this initiative is a joint planning effort led by the City’s Housing Services Division and the Coalition of Hamilton Indigenous Leadership (CHIL), with crucial support from agencies within the homeless-serving sector.

“Increasing the supply of affordable and supportive housing and reducing chronic homelessness is essential to the social and economic well-being of our city,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “The Point-in-Time Connection complements local data collection efforts and provides us with actionable information to better support community members facing homelessness. Our goal is to ensure everyone has a safe, stable and affordable place to call home.

Staff from homeless-serving agencies and the City’s Housing Services Division will conduct the survey at emergency shelters, violence-against-women shelters, transitional housing, and drop-in locations and engage with those sleeping rough or in encampments. Additionally, CHIL will host an Indigenous magnet event to provide Indigenous people experiencing homelessness with an opportunity to participate in a more culturally safe and appropriate environment.

"The PiT Count is an important data source for Indigenous leadership in Hamilton. The partnership between CHIL and the City during PiT Counts allows for the integration of Indigenous research and data collection methodologies, which have provided more precise data on the unique causes and experiences of homelessness for Indigenous peoples in Hamilton,” said Tristan Maclaurin, Community Relations and Program Coordinator at CHIL. “We use PiT data to guide approaches in addressing immediate housing needs and developing programs and services that support healing, cultural reconnection, and long-term prevention. "

The City will share findings from the Point-in-Time Connection on the City of Hamilton website, on-site at homeless-serving programs, and through a report to Council in early 2025. In keeping with the principles of Indigenous data sovereignty, such as Ownership, Control, Access and Possession®, CHIL will lead the analysis of Indigenous respondent data, which will only be used by the City of Hamilton with CHIL’s approval.

“Participating in the Point-in-Time Connection allows us to gather critical data to deepen our understanding of homelessness in Hamilton,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “This initiative not only helps us better align our resources and strategies but also strengthens our commitment to a data-driven approach to addressing homelessness. We are dedicated to turning these insights into impactful solutions.”

The PiTC supports the federal government’s Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Strategy and, at a provincial level, the Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing’s directive on the enumeration of homelessness.