EGLE seeking suggestions for water quality monitoring locations

The Water Resources Division (WRD) of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is soliciting monitoring recommendations for 2025 to support its Surface Water Quality Monitoring Strategy. Primary goals of the strategy are to:

Assess the current status and condition of individual waters of the state and determine whether water quality standards are being met.

Measure spatial and temporal water quality trends.

Evaluate the effectiveness of water quality restoration and protection programs.

Detect new and emerging water quality problems.

For 2025, the WRD intends to allocate the majority of its monitoring resources to those watersheds highlighted in the Basin Year 2 Watersheds Map. However, the WRD will consider recommendations for other Michigan watersheds.

If interested, please complete the Targeted Monitoring Request (TMR) Screening Form at the Monitoring Request Form web page. The screening form will direct you to appropriate alternative resources if your request is not applicable for the TMR. If targeted monitoring is determined to be the best resource to address your concern, you will be directed to the TMR Submission Form.

Requests should be submitted by Nov. 30, 2024, to be considered for the 2025 field season. Submission of a request does not guarantee the WRD will be able to conduct the monitoring. Many factors, including budget, staff availability, and division priorities are taken into consideration during the decision-making process.

Please contact EGLE-WRD-TMR@Michigan.gov, Joshua Tellier at 517-512-3045, or Ryan Baldwin at 517-290-9012 if you have any questions.

