“Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region – 71st Macau Grand Prix” industry cooperation brings strong ticket…

MACAU, November 1 - Macao's annual international sporting event - “Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region – 71st Macau Grand Prix” will be held from November 14th to 17th.

Tickets went on sale on October 23rd, and since then the response has been overwhelming with more than 70% of tickets already sold.

This year's Grand Prix includes seven exciting events: As the only organizer in the world and for the first time in history, Macao will present the Macau Grand Prix – FIA FR World Cup; Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup; Macau Guia Race – Kumho FIA TCR World Tour; Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 56th Edition; Greater Bay Area GT Cup; Macau Roadsport – Macao SAR Establishment Cup and the Macau Roadsport Challenge.

The Grand Prix platform promotes local industry development.

Last year, the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee took advantage of the occasion of the 70th edition of the event to launch a series of joint cooperation projects with different local and foreign entities and small and medium-sized enterprises, successfully creating a platform for industry collaboration.

This year’s Grand Prix continues to leverage association with the event on the basis of this platform, working hand in hand with Macao enterprises and the tourism industry to continue to further the development of the tourism and sports industries, and to leverage the role of the event in promoting Macao and sports tourism.

The Grand Prix enables visitors to experience the dynamic image of Macao as a city of major sports events and, at the same time, uses the connection with the Grand Prix to create benefits to sports, tourism and the economy for the entire city.

Cooperation with the industry results in strong ticket sales.

The Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee is cooperating with Air Macau to launch boarding pass ticket purchases, and continues with the "Travel to Macao to Watch Racing" ticket program by working with Macao tourism associations, travel agencies, airlines and online travel platforms to launch package discounts for air and ferry tickets or hotel vouchers.

This year’s Grand Prix event has already achieved excellent results. The more than 70% of tickets for this year’s event already sold represents an increase of 22% compared with the same period last year, amongst which the sales volume of travel packages increased by 76% year-on-year, which ably illustrates the success of large-scale sporting events such as the Grand Prix in attracting visitors from all over the world to visit Macao, effectively stimulating the overall development of other industries.

Tickets for this year's Grand Prix remain on public sale.

In order to enable fans to purchase tickets, the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee has established a total of 15 sales points in Macao, Hong Kong and the Mainland. It has also set up online, telephone and email channels, and mobile apps and other sales channels. Residents and visitors can make reservations through the Macao ticketing website www.macauticket.com, email and phone, or purchase tickets from Kong Seng Macao and Hong Kong stores and Mainland sales points. Tickets can also be obtained through Ctrip, Trip.com mobile apps, Damai mobile apps and WeChat mini-programs, EGL Tours website www.egltours.com, the domestic version of Tongyue.com WeChat mini-programs and CITS WeChat mini-programs.

Further details of the event can be found by visiting the official website of the Macau Grand Prix at www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo or via the "Macau GP Macau Grand Prix" mobile application. Official social channels may be found on Facebook, WeChat and Weibo, on the "Macao MajorSporting Events" Facebook page, "澳門體育" (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and "澳門特區體育局" (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.