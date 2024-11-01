Supporting Our Veterans

At this week’s Council meeting, Councilor Flynn championed two impactful resolutions aimed at enhancing the lives of our veterans.

The first resolution supports S.5210, the Building Resources and Access for Veterans’ Mental Health Engagement Act of 2024, or the BRAVE Act. This legislation focuses on improving veteran care through three key initiatives: ensuring fair pay and proper working conditions for support staff, enhancing technology and information access at veteran centers, and extending services to rural and high-risk areas.

Crucially, the BRAVE Act addresses the unique challenges faced by women veterans. It mandates surveys and listening sessions to gather their experiences, informing necessary improvements to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Additionally, the Act requires the VA to integrate critical risk factors, such as experiences of sexual assault, into assessments and risk models.

The second resolution endorses H.R. 8560, the End Veteran Homelessness Act of 2024. This legislation aims to provide dedicated case managers focused exclusively on supporting veterans. It also authorizes the payment of administrative fees to public housing agencies to cover eligible expenses, including housing vouchers, ensuring our veterans receive the assistance they deserve.

The adoption of these resolutions reflect the Council’s commitment to improving the quality of life for veterans and addressing the challenges they face.