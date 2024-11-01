Trade Industry and Competition calls on stakeholders and interested parties to submit comments on draft amended Regulations 4 of Consumer Protection Act

Invitation for comment on the draft regulations to block unwanted direct marketing

The Department of Trade Industry and Competition (the dtic) calls on all stakeholders and interested parties to submit comments on the draft amended Regulations 4 of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA 68 of 2008). Regulations 4 of the CPA provides mechanisms to block unwanted direct marketing communication.

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau, published the amended Regulations in the Government Gazette on 28 October 2024, giving interested parties forty-five (45) days to submit their comments.

The South African consumers are constantly exposed to intrusive marketing, and this has significantly increased over the years. With the Opt-Out Registry, direct marketers must be registered and should ensure that when contacting any consumer for direct marketing that they do not contact any consumer that has registered a pre-emptive block on the Opt-Out Registry.

All interested parties including direct marketers, legal experts, industry associations, and interested citizens are encouraged to submit their comments by no later than 15 January 2025. Written comments should be submitted to the dtic for the attention of Mr Sibusiso Sasayi, Private Bag X 84; Pretoria; 0001; or by email to: SSasayi@thedtic.gov.za.

The draft amended Regulations can be accessed here: https://www.thedtic.gov.za/wp-content/uploads/NCC-Gazette.pdf

