International Conference joint IFRC-ICRC statement: Concrete actions urgently needed following commitments at the Red Cross and Red Crescent International Conference

Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said: "Across today’s conflicts, we see devastating human suffering from the lack of respect for international humanitarian law (IHL). The conference reaffirmed the collective responsibility to uphold these essential rules. In today´s highly polarized context, this is a critical achievement, and we will build on it to continue promoting a culture of compliance with IHL, and to translate these resolutions into impactful actions for those affected by conflict."

Kate Forbes, President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), said: “This week’s conference underscores that locally led solutions with global support are paramount to our work. They enable the people we serve to best meet the challenges of the future. I’m grateful for the spirit of solidarity from our National Societies, Movement colleagues and authorities who have made this important work possible. As we look to the future, it is incumbent upon us to carry these resolutions forward with renewed commitment and purpose.”

The conference brought together 191 signatory governments of the Geneva Conventions, along with 186 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

This apolitical forum, held every four years, has historically driven significant humanitarian progress, including the shaping of the Geneva Conventions of 1949, the global campaign to ban landmines, and initiatives for pandemic preparedness.

The endorsed resolutions are: