West Virginia Department of Human Services Opens Applications for Low Income Energy Assistance Program

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Family Assistance (BFA) today announced that applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will be accepted starting Monday, November 4, 2024, and continuing through Wednesday, November 27, 2024. This federally funded program helps eligible West Virginians cover home heating costs, aiming to alleviate financial strain during the colder months.

LIEAP eligibility is based on household income, size, and responsibility for heating costs. For fiscal year (FY) 2025, applicants must meet income guidelines set at 60% of the state median income, or 150% of the federal poverty level for households of eight or more members. To qualify, all members of the household must collectively meet these income thresholds.

A complete list of maximum allowable gross income levels for FY 2025 is provided below.



*For households larger than eight, add $673 for each additional member. Note that certain types of income may not count toward eligibility.

To apply for LIEAP, residents can pick up applications at their local DoHS offices, participating community action agencies, or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging. For convenience, applications are also available online at wvpath.wv.gov.

Completed applications must be submitted to the local DoHS office in the applicant’s county by November 27, 2024, or postmarked by this date. A directory of DoHS local offices is available at dhhr.wv.gov/bms/Pages/Field-Offices.aspx or by calling 304-356-4619. Submitting applications to other locations, such as utility companies, will delay processing and affect eligibility.

For additional questions regarding LIEAP and program requirements, contact the Office of Constituent Services’ Client Services Unit by calling 1-800-642-8589 or emailing osaclientservices@wv.gov.

