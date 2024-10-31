Environmental Management Commission to meet Nov. 13-14
The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission will meet Nov. 13-14 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.
Committee meetings will be held starting at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 13. The full commission meeting will be held beginning at 9 a.m. on Nov. 14.
Meeting information, including agendas and supporting documents, can be found on the Commission website.
Environmental Management Commission Committee Meetings
When: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time
Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604
Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=me2862508cdd07a67326c43474867e674
Meeting Number/Access Code: 2439 644 9523
Password: NCDEQ (62337 when dialing from a phone or video system)
Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003 US Toll
Environmental Management Commission Meeting
When: Thursday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m. Eastern Time
Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604
Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m03d5d4d331f27d1b9cca3b5f86427678
Meeting Number/Access Code: 2434 120 6803
Password: NCDEQ (62337 when dialing from a phone or video system)
Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll
The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state's air and water resources. The Commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the Divisions of Air Quality, Land Resources Waste Management and Water Resources.
