Environmental Management Commission to meet Nov. 13-14

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission will meet Nov. 13-14 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.

Committee meetings will be held starting at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 13. The full commission meeting will be held beginning at 9 a.m. on Nov. 14.

Meeting information, including agendas and supporting documents, can be found on the Commission website.

Environmental Management Commission Committee Meetings

When: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604

Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=me2862508cdd07a67326c43474867e674

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2439 644 9523

Password: NCDEQ (62337 when dialing from a phone or video system)

Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003 US Toll

Environmental Management Commission Meeting

When: Thursday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m. Eastern Time

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604

Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m03d5d4d331f27d1b9cca3b5f86427678

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2434 120 6803

Password: NCDEQ (62337 when dialing from a phone or video system)

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll