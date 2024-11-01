CMC Electronics to Establish New Office and R&D Facility in Fairfax County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that CMC Electronics, a leading global avionics manufacturer headquartered in Montreal with an additional site in Sugar Grove, Illinois, will invest $5 million to establish a new office and research and development facility in Reston, Virginia. The new facility will create 89 new jobs over the coming years and is expected to expand employment opportunities as operations increase over time.

"CMC Electronics' decision to invest $5 million and establish its new facilities in Fairfax County underscores Virginia's position as a leader in aerospace innovation," said Governor Glenn Youngkin. "This creation of new high-tech jobs demonstrates the strength of our Commonwealth's talent pipeline and our commitment to fostering cutting-edge industries. Virginia's pro-business climate and strategic location continue to attract global companies like CMC Electronics, further solidifying our role in shaping the future of aviation technology."

"Virginia's robust aerospace industry and access to top-tier talent made Fairfax County the ideal location for CMC Electronics' new office and R&D facility," said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. "This expansion will allow them to tap into the region's highly skilled workforce and further innovate avionics solutions for clients worldwide."

"We are excited to be opening our third office in Reston, Virginia,” said President of CMC Electronics Pierre Rossignol. “This expansion marks an important milestone for CMC Electronics, positioning us closer to one of the world’s largest defense markets and enhances our ability to serve our customers across the United States. This new office will enable us to attract top-tier talent, accelerate innovation, and deliver even greater value to our customers. By expanding our presence, we are reinforcing our commitment to growth and continuing to provide cutting-edge avionics solutions that meet the evolving needs of the aerospace and defense industries. We are thrilled to be joining the vibrant Reston community and are excited about the opportunities this expansion brings—for our team, our partners, and our customers. We look forward to continuing our mission of pushing the boundaries of avionics excellence."

“I am thrilled that CMC Electronics has chosen Reston as the location for their U.S. expansion and continued global growth,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “CMC Electronics choosing Fairfax County is yet another testament to how business-friendly policies, a robust talent pipeline that supports innovation, and our unmatched quality of life is a winning combination for maintaining our status as the premiere destination for starting, locating, and growing your business.”

"I’m delighted to welcome CMC Electronics to Reston. This company, founded in the early 1900's, now designs and manufactures cutting-edge commercial and military avionics,” said Senator Jennifer Boysko. “With the addition of new jobs and an investment of $5 million, this is the type of business that is a good fit in our community."

“We're thrilled to welcome CMC Electronics to Reston,” said Delegate Karen Keys-Gamarra. “With new jobs on the horizon, Reston’s role as a technology and research hub continues to expand. We’re proud that Virginia was selected over other strong contenders—Alabama, Florida, and Maryland—and we look forward to supporting CMC Electronics as they join our dynamic community!"

CMC Electronics (cmcelectronics.ca) has achieved an international reputation for innovation and excellence in the design and manufacture of advanced avionics, display solutions and high-performance optoelectronics for military and commercial aviation markets. Supported by an engineering team, the company offers fully integrated civil and defense capabilities with comprehensive certification support. Based in Montreal, Canada, the company also has facilities in the United States serving its global customer base.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $300,000 grant from the Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund to assist Fairfax County with the project. The company is eligible for benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created. Funding and services to support the company's employee recruitment and training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

CMC Electronics will locate its new operations in the Reston, Virginia area.