Career and Technical Education Educators Honored for Excellence

Recently, Maine Administrators of Career and Technical Education (MACTE) and Maine Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE-ME) announced the recipients of their 2024 Career and Technical Education (CTE) Excellence Awards at the annual CTE conference held in Lewiston.

The CTE Excellence Awards recognize outstanding work and dedication in career and technical education in Maine. Awardees are selected for their exceptional contributions to the success of CTE through high-quality work, dedication to their students and their craft, and involvement within the CTE community.

CTE New Teacher of the Year

Adam Fernald

Waldo County Technical Center

Employability Skills Program and STRIVE Program Instructor

Adam Fernald’s commitment to fostering a dynamic and engaging learning environment has not gone unnoticed. Since joining Waldo County Technical Center, Fernald has demonstrated an unwavering passion for the program and a genuine care for student success. His ability to integrate real-world applications with academic concepts has enhanced students’ educational experiences and inspired them to pursue their goals confidently and enthusiastically.

The impact Fernald has made in such a short period of time is truly remarkable. His colleagues speak highly of his collaborative spirit, willingness to share best practices, and proactive professional development approach. Fernald’s impressive ability to adapt and thrive, continuously seeking new ways to improve and innovate, is a testament to his dedication and growth mindset.

“He was one of the best teachers I have ever had,” said one of Fernald’s students. “He is kind and respectful and would help anyone if needed. I will carry what I learned in this class for the rest of my schooling and adulthood. I feel he will help this class and many others.”

CTE Teacher of the Year

Roland Godbout

Oxford Hills Technical School (Region 11)

Law Enforcement Instructor

Roland Godbout joined Oxford Hills Technical School (OHTS) in November of 2021 to become a Law Enforcement instructor. As a retiree of the Lewiston Police Department, with nearly 30 years of service, Godbout stepped into a struggling program at OHTS, which had two instructors in fewer than two years. Further complicating Roland’s transition into teaching was the hybrid instruction model used at OHTS during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, Godbout set to work, taking classes to earn his teaching certification. Before long, he had utilized the experienced staff at OHTS and his wealth of contacts in law enforcement to rebuild the program. During the 2022-2023 school year, students returned to full in-person instruction, and there was an uptick in student enrollment in the OHTS Law Enforcement program.

Moving into the next school year, student enrollment continued to expand, as students heard about the engaging activities available in the OHTS Law Enforcement classes. Students in the program were exposed to a multitude of experiences beyond the classroom, such as drills and practice scenarios with local police officers, visits to federal border patrol offices in Rangeley, opportunities to attend the Maine Police Academy graduation ceremonies, and interactive sessions with the law enforcement students and instructors at Central Maine Community College. Godbout also facilitated countless community service projects, ranging from traffic control to youth outreach.

CTE Lifetime Achievement Award

Tom Huston

Caribou Technology Center

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Instructor

As a state finalist for a past Career and Technical Education Teacher of the Year award, Tom Huston is among the best when it comes to excellence in CTE instruction. The Maine Department of Motor Vehicles has also commended his program for its exemplary standards, highlighting Huston’s effectiveness and dedication.

Few educators have made as profound an impact as Huston has over his 25 years in career and technical education. His career, marked by unparalleled dedication, innovation, and compassion, is a testament to the transformative power of teaching.

Tom’s CDL class has been a haven for students written off by traditional educational systems.

“Many of these students, facing expulsion or legal troubles, have found in [Tom Huston] a mentor who not only educates but also inspires,” said a spokesperson from Caribou Technology Center. “Through his guidance, students develop a thirst for knowledge and a renewed sense of purpose. Tom’s teaching goes beyond merely imparting technical skills; he equips his students with the confidence and motivation to succeed in life. His record speaks for itself—every student who has taken his course has successfully passed the State commercial driving test, a testament to his exceptional teaching abilities.”

CTE Administrator of the Year

Rob Callahan

Lewiston Regional Technology Center

CTE Director

Rob Callahan’s staff at Lewiston Regional Technical Center nominated him for the CTE Administrator of the Year Award—and did so with much excitement. They believe Rob is deserving of this recognition and were eager to help provide information and personal stories for the nomination. Thatquick response is a testament to Callahan’s leadership abilities and, more importantly, his leadership style, which is a direct result of the quality person that he is.

According to a former assistant director of the school, Callahan has a style of “servant leadership”, which means that as a leader, he always pitches in when something needs to be done; no job or person is beneath him; and he leads with compassion, character, and competence.

Callahan’s dedication to excellence, his ability to inspire and motivate students and staff, and his relentless pursuit of innovation have set a high standard for CTE leadership. His contributions have elevated his institution and had a profound impact on the broader educational community in Maine.

Rob Callahan has served as CTE Director at Lewiston Regional Technical Center for 17 years, during which he has significantly transformed the school’s CTE programs. His forward-thinking approach and dedication to student success have resulted in remarkable achievements.

Callahan is a passionate advocate for CTE at both the state and national levels. He has actively participated in policy discussions, contributed to educational forums, and shared best practices with fellow educators. His leadership has influenced positive changes in CTE policies and funding, benefiting students and educators across the state.

The CTE Excellence Awards are administered through Maine Administrators of Career and Technical Education (MACTE) and the Maine Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE-ME). Each recipient will advance to the regional level for a chance to progress to the national level through the National Association of Career and Technical Education (ACTE). You can find descriptions of these awards on ACTE’s website.