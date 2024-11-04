Sokrati & VWO Join Forces to Enhance Digital Experience Optimization for Leading Clients

The collaboration will drive conversion growth through advanced experimentation & personalized strategies.

This partnership is a game-changer for India’s top brands. By combining our strengths with VWO’s cutting-edge technology, we are setting a new benchmark for digital experience optimization.” — Nilesh Gohil, CEO, Sokrati

NEW DELHI, INDIA, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VWO, a global leader in A/B testing and conversion rate optimization (CRO) solutions has announced a strategic partnership with Sokrati, the leading digital media & growth specialist agency from dentsu India.This collaboration blends VWO’s cutting-edge expertise in user experience optimization with Sokrati’s prowess in data-driven growth strategies, enabling India’s top brands to deliver more engaging, personalized, and high-performing digital experiences.The partnership's unique strengths are reflected in the comprehensive benefits it brings to clients, such as:- Connected and comprehensive solutions: VWO’s connected optimization platform, combined with Sokrati’s wide-ranging expertise spanning media, data, and technology, will offer an in-depth and holistic solution to clients.- Enhanced web and app experience: Brands will benefit from significantly enhanced web and app experiences, leading to higher engagement rates and conversion metrics, directly impacting ROI.- Data-centric approach: Both companies emphasize data-driven, informed decision-making, allowing brands to unlock granular insights into customer behavior and make real-time adjustments that drive measurable business outcomes.- Media and technology synergy: This unique alliance bridges the gap between media strategies and technology-driven optimization, providing brands with a seamless approach to enhance customer engagement and conversions across platforms.- Increased profitability: With targeted campaigns, optimized customer experiences, and reduced acquisition costs, businesses will see stronger profitability and long-term growth.- Sustained competitive advantage: The partnership will empower brands to stay ahead by leveraging cutting-edge optimization tools and strategic media transformation, creating a more sustainable growth path.What truly sets this alliance apart is its reach beyond Sokrati, extending to the broader dentsu India clientele. By integrating media strategies with technology-driven optimization, this collaboration ensures seamless customer engagement and increased profitability. Clients across the dentsu network will experience targeted campaigns and optimized digital experiences, driving stronger performance and business growth.Commenting on the partnership, Sparsh Gupta, CEO, VWO said, “Sokrati’s expertise aligns perfectly with our mission of helping brands leverage data-driven insights to enhance customer journeys. With this partnership, we look forward to empowering Indian brands to create more impactful digital experiences that scale conversions and drive growth for them.”Nilesh Gohil, CEO, Sokrati added, “This partnership is a game-changer for India’s top brands. By combining our strengths with VWO’s cutting-edge technology, we are setting a new benchmark for digital experience optimization. Brands will not only maximize conversions but also build sustainable growth engines that drive long-term success. This is a pivotal moment for reshaping how digital journeys are crafted and how businesses thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.”About SokratiSokrati, a dentsu company, is a leading digital media and growth hacking partner to India's top brands. We specialize in data-driven, tech-enabled strategies that drive customer acquisition, branding, and long-term value. Our expertise spans media, data, and technology transformation, enabling brands to create exceptional digital experiences and maximize advertising profitability. At Sokrati, we empower organizations to leverage cutting-edge tools and insights, ensuring they stay ahead in the competitive digital landscape by building sustainable growth and delivering impactful results. To learn more, visit https://sokrati.com/ About VWOVWO is an experience optimisation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimisation programs backed by customer behaviour data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioural insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalise experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey. To learn more, visit https://vwo.com/

