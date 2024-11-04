Intrinseque Health Expands its Presence in Asia with Enhanced Operations in India

Intrinseque Health is pleased to announce the expansion of its operations in India

We Build & Execute Complex Clinical Supply Plans” — Intrinseque Health

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinseque Health is pleased to announce the expansion of its operations in India, further strengthening its ability to deliver comprehensive clinical supply chain solutions across the region.

Through this strategic growth, Intrinseque Health will now offer enhanced clinical supply chain services, including but not limited to; Project Management, Clinical Operations, Temperature-controlled Storage & Distribution, Inventory Management, Kitting, Labelling, Printing, end of study reclamation and equipment services such as calibration and preventive maintenance. This expansion strengthens the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge clinical supply chain services across the Asia-Pacific region.

“As demand for clinical supply chain services rises, expanding our capabilities in India allows us to provide even greater efficiency and support.,” – said Mr. Nitin Jain, President & CEO of Intrinseque Health.

“This expansion reinforces our goal to provide the full range of clinical supply chain services that support the successful execution of clinical trials across India.” – Mr. Jain added.

India’s thriving biotechnology and pharmaceutical landscape represents a key growth opportunity for Intrinseque Health. Through its expanded presence, Intrinseque Health can better serve the evolving needs of clinical trials across the country.

Intrinseque Health’s enhanced operations in India further bolster its ability to provide critical & crucial support for clinical trial operations across Asia, cementing its role as a leader in clinical supply chain management.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485 certified global clinical development support organisation, accomplished in facilitating the development of clinical trial studies globally. Around the globe, Intrinseque Health has offices in countries like the United States (Delaware), The Netherlands (Amsterdam), United Kingdom (London), China (Beijing), Taiwan (Taipei) & Korea (Seoul), India (Delhi), Malaysia and Singapore. Being managed by drug development professionals with over 300 years of combined industry experience in supporting global clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, the team at Intrinseque knows and understands the needs of the clients while providing best-in-class solutions to overcome the hurdles and pain points of conducting a clinical trial.

Intrinseque Health is the industry expert in solving clinical supply chain challenges, such as product availability & lead times, selection of in-country sourcing Vs. import, import regulations and IOR/EOR requirements, storage & warehousing, kitting, labelling & printing, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies, local sourcing, and procurement services, all while maintaining the highest levels of quality throughout study timelines. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients and utilises an operational methodology based on a proven, cost-effective clinical supply chain strategy for each clinical trial. It firmly believes that even the most minor and essential items, irrespective of their utility, should always be available at sites, because nothing is more important than the value of a patient’s life. Intrinseque Health aims to become the global leader in clinical trial support services and constantly thrives in innovating and offering unique solutions.

