Madhya Pradesh to Showcase its Rich Cultural Heritage and Diverse Tourism Offerings at WTM London 2024

The Khajuraho Group of Monuments - A UNESCO World Heritage Site Timeless tranquility and sacred heritage at Sanchi Stupa Maheshwar fort on the bank of river Narmada Gwalior Fort Cheetah's at Kuno National Park

5-7 November, ExCel Hall, London, Pavilion No. N10-520

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism is set to participate in the prestigious World Travel Market (WTM) in London, held from 5-7 November 2024 at ExCel Hall. With a focus on promoting the state as a clean, green, and safe destination, Madhya Pradesh’s presence at Pavilion No. N10-520 will spotlight the state’s unique blend of history, eco-tourism, cultural richness, and responsible tourism practices that empower local communities—establishing a new benchmark in Indian tourism.The Madhya Pradesh Tourism delegation, led by senior officials and key stakeholders, will engage with international tour operators, travel agents, and media representatives to further strengthen the state’s presence in the global market. Through a thoughtfully curated exhibition, the pavilion will highlight iconic attractions, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the Khajuraho temples, Bhimbetka rock shelters, Sanchi’s Buddhist stupas, and the historic architecture of Orchha, showcasing the state's renowned archaeological marvels.In addition to its celebrated heritage, Madhya Pradesh will underscore its commitment to responsible and sustainable tourism by featuring eco-tourism hubs such as Kanha, Bandhavgarh, and Satpura—wildlife-rich regions where visitors can explore biodiversity through sustainable travel experiences. A highlight of this initiative is the promotion of community-driven homestays, offering visitors an authentic taste of Madhya Pradesh’s rural life while directly supporting local livelihoods. Some of the most pristine homestays include Kekadiya and Khari, Sabarwani, Kokhra, Thadipather, and Ladhpura Khaas, each set within serene, natural landscapes. For adventure-seekers, the pavilion will also showcase cycling expeditions, thrilling safaris, and the state’s vibrant cultural festivals like Lokrang, the Tansen Music Festival, and the Khajuraho Dance Festival.Presenting Madhya Pradesh as an offbeat multispecialty destination, the pavilion will emphasize the diverse travel experiences within the state, from historical and cultural immersion to nature-driven itineraries and responsible, community-centered tourism. This multidimensional approach highlights Madhya Pradesh as a premier choice for heritage, eco-tourism, and adventure, inviting a deeper connection with the heart of India.Visitors to Pavilion No. N10-520 will experience the remarkable diversity of Madhya Pradesh, where history and nature come together in a uniquely immersive destination. Madhya Pradesh Tourism invites industry partners, media, and event attendees to visit the pavilion, engage with representatives, and explore new collaboration opportunities for promoting the best of Indian tourism.

The Ancient Marvels of #madhyapradesh | #ajabgajabmp | MP Tourism

