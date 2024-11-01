African Diaspora Investment Tour to Unlock Opportunities in Namibia: March 24-28 & Sept 15-19, 2025

The African Diaspora Investment Tour in Namibia offers investors insights into real estate, tourism, tech, and more, fostering impactful partnerships.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The African Diaspora Investment Tour, a transformative event designed to bridge connections and expand opportunities between the African Diaspora and Namibia’s rapidly growing market, is set to take place from March 24-28 & Sept 15-19, 2025. This three-day conference with a coastal tour invites entrepreneurs, investors, and leaders from the Diaspora to explore profitable investment opportunities in Namibia, empowering local communities and forging new business partnerships across the continent.Hosted by Shofar Business Consulting , the African Diaspora Investment Tour provides participants with comprehensive insights into Namibia's most promising sectors, including real estate, tourism, agriculture, technology, and manufacturing. By fostering collaboration between Diaspora investors and Namibian innovators, the event aims to cultivate impactful partnerships that drive sustainable development.During this immersive experience, attendees will connect with industry leaders, learn from local experts, and gain hands-on insights into Namibia’s dynamic economy. Key highlights of the tour include:Exclusive Networking Sessions: Participants will have opportunities to meet Namibian entrepreneurs and explore potential partnerships, fostering economic growth and shared prosperity.Sector-Specific Presentations: Leading experts will present Namibia’s top industries, offering insights into effective entry strategies for each sector, including the country’s burgeoning manufacturing sector.Cultural Exploration and Events: Attendees will experience Namibia’s rich cultural heritage through curated activities, providing a unique perspective on the nation’s economic and social landscape.“Our mission is to create meaningful pathways for the Diaspora to invest in Africa, unlocking opportunities that benefit both Namibia’s economy and our global community,” said Bennie Covington, Co-founder of Shofar Business Consulting. “This tour offers a unique chance for investors to connect with local innovators and drive lasting change.”“This tour embodies the potential for a united Diaspora to invest back into Africa, bringing both economic empowerment and a deep sense of belonging,” said Krystal Covington, Co-founder of Shofar Business Consulting. “We aim to support both investors and local entrepreneurs in building a thriving ecosystem that benefits everyone involved.”Registration for the African Diaspora Investment Tour is now open. For more information, visit africandiasporainvestmenttour.com

