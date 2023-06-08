Project Genetics Expands Global Footprint with Appointment of Anthony Snead as Chief Services Officer - EMEA
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Genetics, a leading consulting company specializing in workforce management solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Anthony Snead as the Chief Services Officer - EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) based in the United Kingdom. This strategic hire is a significant step towards strengthening Project Genetics' global presence and emphasizes the company's commitment to delivering exceptional IT project implementations.
Anthony Snead brings over 25 years of extensive experience and expertise as an IT professional to his role at Project Genetics. With a successful career dedicated to project management, Anthony has led numerous initiatives in the healthcare and higher education sectors. His exceptional track record, particularly in the areas of cybersecurity and data protection, further strengthens Project Genetics' ability to provide innovative workforce management solutions while mitigating digital threats.
As an industry leader in workforce management solutions, Project Genetics is renowned for its IT project delivery capability. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a proven track record of successful project implementations, the company consistently delivers tailor-made solutions that meet the unique requirements of each client. This commitment to excellence has earned Project Genetics a reputation for being a trusted partner in optimizing workforce management processes.
Anthony's expertise in cybersecurity further enhances Project Genetics' IT project delivery capability. With a focus on safeguarding organizational data and mitigating digital threats, Anthony's specialized knowledge ensures that all IT projects are executed with the highest level of security and data integrity.
"We are thrilled to welcome Anthony Snead to our team as the Chief Services Officer - EMEA," said Jana Axline, Global President at Project Genetics. "Anthony's extensive experience and proven expertise in IT project management, combined with his strong focus on cybersecurity, make him an invaluable asset to our organization. With his leadership, we are confident in our ability to further strengthen our IT project delivery capability and exceed client expectations in the EMEA region."
Anthony Snead's appointment as the Chief Services Officer - EMEA reinforces Project Genetics' commitment to providing exceptional IT project implementations. With a deep understanding of the complexities involved in workforce management solutions, Project Genetics is well-positioned to deliver innovative IT projects that drive organizational success and maximize operational efficiency.
About Project Genetics:
Project Genetics is a leading consulting company specializing in workforce management solutions. With a proven track record in successful project implementations, Project Genetics tailors UKG solutions to meet the unique requirements of businesses. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and industry expertise, the company empowers organizations to optimize their workforce management processes and achieve exceptional results. Project Genetics is committed to delivering customized solutions that transform the way businesses manage their workforce.
For more information, please visit www.projectgenetics.com.
