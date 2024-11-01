New Report Reveals World’s Most In-Demand Skills For Future of Work

From left to right: Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, Kate Griggs, HRH Princess Beatrice, Sir Richard Branson

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --• ‘Intelligence 5.0’ report reveals that Dyslexic Skills are key to thriving in an AI -driven workforce, demonstrating the urgent need to rethink how we prepare for the future of work in the age of AI.• Only 6% of respondents believe standardized exams are effective measures of intelligence, but 46% still value spelling, punctuation, and grammar accuracy, underscoring the need to rethink outdated assessment methods.A report from global charity Made By Dyslexia and world’s largest recruiter, Randstad suggests that the current workforce is not recognising the skills needed for an AI-driven future. The groundbreaking Intelligence 5.0 report reveals skills inherent to dyslexic people— such as problem solving, creativity, adaptability, and communication — are the most sought-after in every job sector, globally.The Intelligence 5.0 report calls for a radical shift in how the world talks about, teaches, and measures intelligence. In today's AI-dominated workplace, traditional metrics like exams and psychometric tests fail to capture the human-centric skills needed for success. These testing methods, used from school age through to the workplace, show the antiquation of the current system, especially as just 1 in 5 dyslexics believe their workplace understands their strengths.The research highlights that dyslexics naturally excel in the human skills required for the future of work. Dyslexic Thinking matches the top in-demand core skills across all major job sectors: complex problem solving, analytical thinking, leadership, and creativity. But this isn’t being reflected in the modern workplace, with 96% of dyslexics feeling that the hiring process does not aim to recognise their unique strengths, though 66% of HR leaders say they understand the value of Dyslexic Thinking.With over 1 billion jobs expected to transform due to technology by 2030, it’s clear that a new approach to workforce development is needed. According to the OECD, innovation and reskilling will be critical in preparing for these shifts.Made By Dyslexia’s founder and CEO Kate Griggs said of the report:“The Intelligence 5.0 report proves that it is time to rethink how we define and measure intelligence. Dyslexic thinkers are not just equipped for the future of work — they are essential to it. AI is reshaping the workforce at a speed we have never seen before, and it is demanding a different kind of intelligence — one that is driven by creativity, problem solving, and human skills. These are precisely the skills that dyslexic thinkers have in abundance, yet they’re too often overlooked by traditional systems.”HRH Princess Beatrice, an Ambassador for Made By Dyslexia said:“Made By Dyslexia’s thought-provoking Intelligence 5.0 Report is calling on us all to re-evaluate intelligence for the new AI world. It finds that soft skills we often don’t measure have become the ones we need to treasure, and this includes Dyslexic Thinking skills. We need to evolve education and workplaces to empower Dyslexic Thinking, not disadvantage it.”These findings come as the charity, alongside Sir Richard Branson, launches the world’s first university for Dyslexic Thinking, DyslexicU. The free online platform, created in collaboration with The Open University, aims to close the skills gap and teach the world about the unique abilities of dyslexic thinkers. DyslexicU is a crucial step in preparing today’s workforce for tomorrow’s opportunities.Michael Smith, Chief Executive of Randstad Enterprise commented:"According to our research, Dyslexic Thinking skills irrespective of industry and geography continue to be the most sought-after skills in the workplace today. Organizations need to ensure that they are tailoring their talent processes to attract, develop, and retain these skills to future proof their workforce. Organizations have a unique opportunity to accelerate their competitive edge by thoughtfully altering their talent practices to include those with dyslexic thinking skills - the very skills that will power the next industrial revolution.”Schools, workplaces, and society can empower Dyslexic Thinking by using Made By Dyslexia’s free courses and resources. When it comes to intelligence today entirely new school of thought is needed to nurture the skills the rapidly changing world now demandsFor more information or to access the Intelligence 5.0 report, please visit www.madebydyslexia.com Research Key Highlights:YouGov study of more than 5,000 respondents in USA, UK, India and Australia.• 73% believe that problem solving (a Dyslexic Thinking skill) as a key indicator of intelligence.• 46% view accuracy in spelling, punctuation and grammar (all dyslexic challenges) as important indicators of intelligence.• Only 6% believe scoring highly in exams and tests is the best indicator of intelligence.Research with Randstad Enterprise:Dyslexic Thinking skills match the top 3 in-demand core skills across all 9 major job sectors. Crucial core skills are complex problem solving, analytical thinking, communication and leadership, and creativity – which are all Dyslexic Thinking skills.• 66% of HR leaders say they understand the value of Dyslexic Thinking. But only 14% of dyslexics agree• While 64% of HR leaders believe their organisations/recruitment process identifies Dyslexic Thinking skills, 96% of dyslexics feel that the process does not aim to recognise their strengthsMade By DyslexiaMade By Dyslexia is a global charity, led by successful dyslexics. We’ve built the world’s largest community of dyslexic people and our allies. Our purpose is to help the world to Learn Dyslexia: to understand, to value it and to support it. Our mission is to train every teacher and help every workplace to spot, support and empower every dyslexic mind. This mission is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and we aim to achieve this by 2030. Our bold campaigns, events, and game-changing partnerships have redefined dyslexia, inspiring a global movement for change and resulted in Dyslexic Thinking being added as a skill on LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, and as a noun in the dictionary.

