Muhammad Ali’s wife, Lonnie, talks for the first time on how Dyslexic Thinking shaped the Greatest of all time

Lonnie Ali & Kate Griggs

Podcast host Kate Griggs talks to Lonnie Ali for the first time about Muhammad Ali’s Dyslexic Thinking & how he used it in the ring and beyond.

Muhammad thought anything and everything about him was great. He would say, if you're dyslexic, you're great. All you got to do is follow through.” — Lonnie Ali

LONDON, UK, March 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Made By Dyslexia announces the highly anticipated return of its chart-topping podcast, " Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking ," on 26th March. Kicking off the series with Lonnie Ali, noted author, advocate, and widow of the legendary Muhammad Ali, revealing how Muhammad Ali’s Dyslexia had a huge impact on the person he was. She talks about how he did not see dyslexia as an obstacle or disability, but as a gift, something a little extra special.In conversation with Dyslexic Thinking expert and the podcast host, Kate Griggs , Lonnie Ali talks about how Muhammad’s Dyslexic Thinking skills weaved into his every day, from the ring to the advocacy, it was an intrinsic part of who he was.Kate Griggs, host and founder of Made By Dyslexia, comments, "Our aim with 'Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking' is to teach the brilliance of Dyslexic Thinking. Dyslexics view the world through a lens of creativity and lateral thinking, a perspective crucial for our future. Our incredible guests share their unique experiences; shedding light on the extraordinary potential within Dyslexic Thinking and how each of us can employ it to change the world.”Building on the success of season one, which featured Sir Richard Branson, HRH Princess Beatrice and Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran, which captured the hearts and minds of listeners worldwide, and soared to the top of the education charts. The upcoming season of "Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking" is poised to continue celebrate dyslexia and its possibilities.Season 2 has an extraordinary line-up of guests, including Liz Pichon (Author of best-selling Tom Gate’s books), Hamza Yassin (Strictly Come Dancing Champion 2022), Hollywood rising star Michael Provost, who is currently starring in the critically acclaimed (Oscar Winning), The Holdover, with Paul Giamatti, plus other well-known names will join Kate to share their inspiring stories and how Dyslexia has shaped who they are.

Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking S2, E1: Lonnie Ali: How to find your Greatness within