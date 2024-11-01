MPU Receives the 2024 APQN Quality Awards

MACAU, November 1 - Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) has been conferred the “APQN Quality Awards” at the Asia-Pacific Quality Network (APQN) Academic Conference and Annual General Meeting 2024. It is the only higher education institution in Macao to have secured the “APQN Quality Awards” four times. The educational quality of Macao’s higher education has been internationally recognised, demonstrating MPU’s commitment to pursuing excellence and quality development in teaching and research.

At the ceremony, Dr. Galina Motova, President of APQN, praised the quality assurance of teaching and research at MPU and commended the University’s good practices in quality assurance. Marcus Im, Rector of MPU, thanked APQN and the Awarding Committee for their confirmation that this recognition fully affirmed the collective commitment to academic excellence and quality education at MPU. The University looks forward to continuing and enhancing its cooperation with other higher education institutions and working together to strengthen quality assurance in higher education.

APQN, founded in 2003, is the largest and most influential international organization in higher education in Asia, with 192 members from 45 countries and territories, including the Australian Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA) and the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications (HKCAAVQ). APQN has played a crucial and unique role in improving QA mechanisms, exchanging theoretical and practical experiences, promoting substantive cooperation, establishing the Consultant Bank, and reviewing the Asia-Pacific Quality Register (APQR) and the Asia-Pacific Quality Label (APQL) in the region.

MPU, adhering to its long-standing commitment to quality and student-centred education, responds proactively to the higher education policy of the Macao SAR Government and continues to optimise its educational quality through academic review and accreditation. Being the pioneer of higher education quality assurance in Macao, MPU is the first higher education institution in Asia to have a successful institutional review by QAA, UK, with the judgment of “Confidence”. Most of the programs offered by MPU have received international recognition from various review and accreditation agencies or institutions. The University is also the only higher education institution in Macao to have received the “National Teaching Achievement Award” twice. MPU’s teaching and research quality are nationally and internationally recognised.