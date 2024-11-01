Opening hours of Seac Pai Van Park temporarily adjusted for power project

MACAU, November 1 - A project to upgrade the power system in the Seac Pai Van Park will be carried out from 9 to 11 November. During this period, except for the Macao Giant Panda Pavilion (closed on 11 November, Monday, which is a regular closing day) and the outdoor animal areas in the park that will remain open to the public, other indoor venues and the public toilet numbered JC1 will be temporarily closed. At the same time, the opening hours of the Seac Pai Van Park are adjusted as follows. IAM appeals to the public for their understanding for the inconvenience caused. Date Opening hours of park 9 and 10 November 07:00-18:00 11 November 07:00-22:00

