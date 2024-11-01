Gauteng Health clarifies misinformation circulating on social media platforms regarding quality of service offered by Charlotte Maxeke Hospital Urology Department

The Gauteng Department of Health would like to clarify the misinformation circulating on social media platforms regarding the quality of service offered by the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital’s (CMJAH) Urology Department.

CMJAH Urology Department is a highly specialised unit which services many hospitals beyond the province of Gauteng, with only 31 beds for admissions. Many patients are referred from outward provinces like the North-West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, which naturally puts a strain on an the already overburdened system.

All patients admitted for operations at the Urology department have to undergo vigorous investigations such as blood tests and scans to scientifically inform the approach and timing of the procedures. At times, the findings of the investigations leads to more blood tests to ascertain the root cause so as to allow the correct procedure to be performed. These can take anything from one to two weeks before the operation can be performed.

The allegations that patients were being turned away due to the shortage of beds in the Urology Department are misinformed and misguided. Like in any hospital across the world, elective operations are postponed now and then due to prioritisation of emergency operations. However, whenever an operation is postponed, the patients or family is always informed and there is always a catch-up plan to perform the operations as soon as possible.

In the context of the limited resources, the Department is working tirelessly to provide the best patient experience of care possible and continues to ensure that the well-being of patients is always prioritised.

Whenever patients are not happy with the services offered at any of our facilities, they are encouraged to immediately register their complaints to the manager in charge of that ward or clinic or through the Quality

Assurance Units. Alternatively, patients or the public can contact our Head Office Quality Assurance Directorate by calling

Motalatale Modiba

Head of Communication

Cell: 0800 203 886

E-mail: patientcomplaints.health@gauteng.gov.za

SMS 35025 complaints