Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa disheartened by inhumane killing of Nkosikazi Nogcinile Mtirara

The Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) is deeply disturbed by the recent surge in brutal killings of traditional leaders in South Africa, including the tragic loss of Nkosikazi Nogcinile Mtirara. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the AmaDlomo royal clan, the AbaThembu Kingdom, and all affected families.

Additionally, our sympathies go to the five matric learners who were brutally raped and robbed at gunpoint in the same area. These senseless acts of violence highlight the alarming levels of crime, particularly femicide, plaguing our nation.

As we mourn the loss of these esteemed leader and the violation of our children’s womanhood, we recognise the urgent need for collective action to safeguard traditional leaders and combat gender-based violence.

This unfortunate act comes after a successful meeting between Their Majesties and the Government, where the matter of safety and protection of traditional leaders was sharply raised and is receiving the necessary attention.

We will intensify efforts to protect traditional leaders and our communities. We urge traditional leaders to continue guiding their communities toward moral integrity and join forces with the government to eradicate gender-based violence. Together, we can

create a safer, more just society for all.

Minister Hlabisa has called on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned and swiftly bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.

The government remains committed to collaborative work with traditional leadership, to ensure their safety and security as well as the promotion of a culture of respect and dignity for all.

Media enquiries:

Mr Legadima Leso

Cell: 066 479 9904