MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko leads awareness campaign to address the rising teenage pregnancy numbers in Tembisa, 1 Nov

The rising numbers of teenage pregnancy in communities are a source of concern and require an all of society approach to address. This is the concern raised by Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, ahead of a campaign focusing on tackling this issue to be held in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni.

Previously Gauteng recorded over 24 000 teenage pregnancies among girls aged 10 to 19, over 6000 of these cases were in Ekurhuleni with Tembisa being one of the most affected areas.

The awareness drive aims to engage with youth, communities, and sectors of society such as faith-based-organisations, traditional leaders, and various non- governmental organisations on the importance of preventing teenage pregnancies and promoting healthy lifestyle choices.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: Friday, 01 November 2024

Time: 09:30 – 13:00

Venue: Abundant Life Christian Church, Maokeng, Tembisa

For rsvp and media interview requests contact Mr Thuso Montwedi on 0784574083 or Thobeka Makhubela on 081 049 3493.

