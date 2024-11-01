Lake Illawarra passes health check

A study led by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA), in partnership with Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW), Wollongong City Council and Shellharbour City Council, has found pleasing results for Jubborsay / Lake Illawarra after testing it for common urban and agricultural contaminants.

As part of the Lake Illawarra Snapshot Contamination Assessment earlier this year, EPA took 19 samples in multiple locations around the lake and its estuaries to understand the level of pollution in the lake and the potential exposure to marine life.

Lake water, sediment, stormwater and groundwater were tested and analysed for 12 metals, including lead, arsenic, cadmium, and mercury, and over 100 pesticides.

NSW EPA Director Incident Management and Environment Health, Arminda Ryan said Jubborsay / Lake Illawarra is a significant water body for the Dharawal people and local community.

“It’s a popular spot for locals and visitors enjoying fishing and other recreational activities,” Ms Ryan said.

“DCCEEW scientists found low levels of common agricultural and industrial pollutants in the catchment and no metals or pesticides above guideline values in lake water or sediments.

“Minor metal exceedances were found in groundwater and stormwater channels, but sources were likely to be either naturally occurring or from vehicle emissions and the wear and tear of tyres.

“These are pleasing results, with the lake in a built-up area, surrounded by residential, commercial and industrial land. The findings paint a picture of the lake’s health providing a foundation for future environmental management efforts.

“By identifying and tracking potential contamination, councils can take proactive steps to protect the lake, and we can also understand if industries need to be regulated differently or if stormwater controls need to be improved.”

For more information please visit the EPA website.