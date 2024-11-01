Free Global Streamer ROKiT Flix Announces Full Catalogue Of 30,000 Hours OF Premium Family-Friendly Content

The Ad-Free Entertainment App Surpassed 1M Downloads this Summer Alone

KINGSWOOD BUSINESS PARK, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROKiT Flix, the world’s first free streaming service without advertisements, announced today its full catalog of premium family friendly programming – including 3D animation, classic cartoons, animated shorts, “edutainment,” radio programs, interactive games, motion comics, movies and series – having amassed a current library of nearly 31,000 hours of content. New content is added every Thursday.Chairman of ROKiT Industries, Jonathan Kendrick, said “It’s been a privilege to provide our innovative teams at ROKiT Studios and ROKiT Flix true carte blanche to tell refreshingly new stories and to develop a platform we’re proud to share with our own families. We are not beholden to any outside tastemakers, which allows us to be nimble in producing content much faster than a traditional studio. Championing opportunities and access for young people is part of ROKiT’s DNA, and we’re thrilled to offer a wholesome entertainment hub that brings kids of all ages from around the world together.”ROKiT Flix’s top original family friendly titles include:Oh No Nolan! – This 2D series follows the adventures of 7-year-old Nolan, a curious little boy who loves to learn and use his imagination. But his imagination has a magical twist, he can transform into anything he likes to discover the funniest facts and craziest trivia.C.R.K.T. – On the pitch, Neil Scott and Varun Rai are the star players for the Bombay Gems, the greatest international cricket team in the world, but after the game is won- the real work begins as they join their wiscracking AI WICKET and the boy genius Kash working for C.R.K.T - The Criminal Reconnaissance Karma Team as the world's greatest spies!The Slime Family – Step into the world of The Slime Family - Saffron, Saturn and their little ones, Snowy and Sundae. Residing and toiling away in the depths of the New York sewer, their job is to create the perfect slimes for the enjoyment of human children, which gets them into all kinds of sticky situations.Fiona Fatale – Fiona Fatale is a female Super Spy at the top of her game and the bottom of the ladder in the male dominated world of Britain's 1960’s espionage scene.Where's Samantha? – Based on the ROKiT Games title of the same name, "Where's Samantha?" is exactly the question George, an unassuming swatch of fabric is asking himself, as he searches for his lost love across the cloth world of textiles.Jack Chirp – Join Jack Chirp and his adorable feathered friends as they flutter into fun-filled adventures! In this delightful animated series, little Jack and his cute bird buddies get up to all sorts of mischief - from solving tiny mysteries to exploring their world with curiosity and charm.In addition to its primary menu of clean-cut, kid-friendly fun, ROKiT Flix is also equipped with a dual parent/guardian profile providing access to more diverse programming. Safeguarded by a separate password-protected account, mature audiences can enjoy a broad range of content from edgy takes on cartoon classics with Windy Tales and innovative motion comics like Black Venus which reimagines the vintage French air fighting superhero for modern day, to blue-chip documentaries like Good Fortune chronicling the rags to riches story of ROKiT Industries co-founder John Paul DeJoria, who also co-founded Paul Mitchell and Patrón.Launched in May 2023, ROKiT Flix elevates the quality of and access to fun and safe entertainment for families. Just this summer the platform, available in all territories, celebrated over 1 million downloads and, with its newly established catalogue, it’s easier than ever to navigate ROKiT Flix’s massive roster of programming, clocking in at three and a half years worth of audio and video content.“ROKiT Flix’s content curation strategy has been and will remain quality over quantity, however our remarkable staff continues to enrich our library with both. We’ve been continuously refining ROKiT Flix’s functionality, and the current product is really a reflection of how much we love what we do,” said ROKiT Studios Chief Executive Officer Mike Soto.Visit www.rokitflix.com

