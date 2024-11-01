Nua Calendars by Qian Wenwen Wins Bronze in A' Publishing Industry Awards

Nua Calendars

Qian Wenwen's Nua Calendars Recognized for Excellence in Print and Published Media Design by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of print design, has announced Nua Calendars by Qian Wenwen as the Bronze Winner in the Print and Published Media Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Nua Calendars within the print industry and design community, positioning it as an outstanding example of innovative and impactful design.Nua Calendars' recognition by the A' Publishing Industry Awards underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the print industry. By transforming a conventional literature collection into a functional and visually engaging calendar, Nua Calendars aligns with the evolving expectations of modern readers. This innovative approach not only advances print industry standards but also offers practical benefits to users, enhancing their engagement with the rich history and artistic achievements of Nanjing University of the Arts.What sets Nua Calendars apart is its unique blend of historical significance and contemporary design. By adopting the format of an old-fashioned calendar and utilizing off-white artistic paper, the book creates a nostalgic texture that transports readers to past eras. The carefully curated selection of black and white historical photographs, yellowed documentary materials, and vibrant artistic works immerses readers in the school's rich history while providing a visually captivating experience. This thoughtful integration of content and design distinguishes Nua Calendars as a standout publication in the market.The Bronze A' Design Award for Nua Calendars serves as a testament to Qian Wenwen's dedication to excellence and innovation in print design. This recognition not only validates the merits of the current project but also sets the stage for future endeavors. By showcasing the potential of combining functionality, aesthetics, and historical significance, Nua Calendars inspires further exploration and pushes the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of print and published media design.Project MembersNua Calendars was designed by a talented team comprising Qian Wenwen, who led the project, Jiang Jie, who contributed to the layout and typography, and Chen Hao, who assisted with the selection and curation of historical materials.Interested parties may learn more at:About Qian WenwenQian Wenwen is a lecturer at Nanjing University of the Arts, specializing in visual communication design. With a strong portfolio that includes projects such as the visual image system design for the Nanjing Culture and Art Festival and the logo design for the 2018 World Badminton Championship, Qian Wenwen brings a wealth of experience and creativity to each endeavor. As a designer based in China, Qian Wenwen's work is deeply rooted in cultural context and aims to bridge the gap between tradition and innovation.About Nanjing University Of the ArtsNanjing University of the Arts holds the distinction of being the earliest independent institution to offer higher art education in China. Jointly built by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, the university has a rich history and a strong commitment to fostering artistic talent. With a focus on preserving cultural heritage while pushing the boundaries of contemporary art, Nanjing University of the Arts provides a unique and inspiring environment for students and faculty alike.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are recognized for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards. Established in 2008, the A' Design Awards are now in their 16th year and remain committed to their ultimate goal of creating a better world through the power of good design. By recognizing and promoting outstanding products and projects that benefit society, the A' Design Awards inspire and drive the cycle of innovation and advancement in design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at the following URL: https://designawardsprint.com

