The 2024 iLuxury Awards Announces the Grand Winners of Season 2: Celebrating Exceptional Excellence in Luxury

The International Awards Associate (IAA) and the iLuxury Awards officially reveals the grand winners of Season 2 in 2024.

The iLuxury Awards is driven by a commitment to excellence that celebrates those who shape the future of luxury. ” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) and the iLuxury Awards officially reveals the grand winners of Season 2 in 2024, spotlighting outstanding achievements across the luxury realm. The iLuxury Awards recognizes global leaders who embody the essence of luxury, honoring their craftsmanship, vision, and exceptional contributions to this community of opulence.

This competition year marked an impressive showcase of luxury brilliance, celebrating over hundreds of entries spanning across continents. Countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Qatar, Greece, China, Germany, and many others were among the many that presented standout submissions, making this season a truly global affair.

2024 iLuxury Awards Grand Winners: Season 2

This international luxury award recognizes remarkable winners of Season 2, celebrating their transformative impact on the luxury industry. Among the distinguished winners are BEHF Architects, MAX Design, Vitagenix Technology limited, Deep Sleep Care Technology Co., Ltd, CHANGE INTERIOR DESIGN, EoA Group, 2ERO Interior Design, and more. These leaders have redefined luxury, setting a new global standard for opulence and craftsmanship.

Visit the official iLuxury Awards website to view the complete list of winners: https://iluxuryawards.com/.

"It’s inspiring to witness exceptional leaders that are driving the global luxury industry. The winners today have shown that their relentless dedication to excellence is what elevates the entire luxury sector," stated Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "I also want to thank our esteemed jurors for raising the bar and encouraging the pursuit of even greater achievements through this prestigious program."

Grand Jury Panel

The iLuxury Awards collaborates with professional jurors, featuring accomplished professionals and experts from around the world. Each juror brings deep knowledge and experience from their respective industries, maintaining the highest standards of integrity in the judging process. With a commitment to fairness and excellence, the panel includes renowned figures such as Dmytro Lynnyk (United States), Mark Turner (United Kingdom), Maria Chatzistavrou (Switzerland), Tiago Russo (Portugal), Vasil Velchev (Bulgaria), and Joon Kwon (South Korea), among others.

“This award’s main goal is to redefine what luxury is defined by, pushing beyond the conventional boundaries to reach new heights," said Thomas. "The iLuxury Awards is driven by a commitment to excellence that celebrates those who shape the future of luxury. It is through their vision and innovation that lasting legacies, heritage, and value are built, setting the stage for the next era of extraordinary craftsmanship."

The iLuxury Awards is now launching its official award for 2025, inviting luxury leaders and designers from around the world to participate. The Early Bird Deadline is scheduled for December 20, 2024, and submissions will be accepted until the Final Extension Deadline on March 19, 2025. Winners will be revealed on May 23, 2025, celebrating the pinnacle of luxury excellence.

About iLuxury Awards

The iLuxury Awards celebrates the pinnacle of luxury across various industries, encompassing iconic brands, exquisite design, elite properties, unparalleled hospitality, F&B, services, cutting-edge tech & gadgets, and everything in between. Recognizing excellence in craftsmanship, innovation, and exclusivity, the award honors the brands, products and services that define luxury in the modern era.

About International Associate Awards (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.



