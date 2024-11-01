IAM sets up temporary collection points for large unwanted furniture items in November

MACAU, November 1 - To facilitate the public’s disposal of large unwanted furniture items, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will set up 60 temporary collection points for large unwanted furniture items in the different districts of Macao from 1 to 7 November. Out of the 60 temporary collection points, 50 are located in the Macao Peninsula, 6 are located in Taipa and 4 are located in Coloane.

The public can dispose of large unwanted furniture items at the temporary collection points from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. from 1 to 7 November. Signs will be installed at the collection points so that the public can identify them. The specific locations can be obtained by scanning the QR code on the poster, browsing the IAM Environment Information Webpage (www.iam.gov.mo/macaohygiene) or referring to the IAM WeChat account. IAM will coordinate with the cleaning contractor to increase the number of staff and vehicles for removal of the unwanted furniture items at the collection points every night during the period the collection points are set up.

IAM reminds the public to pay attention to where they place the large unwanted furniture items when they dispose of them, so as to avoid affecting pedestrian and traffic safety. Meanwhile, they should place the furniture items securely to avoid accidents. IAM also urges the public to dispose of the items at the specified time period and locations and refrain from casually placing them beside litter bins or on public streets. Offenders may be fined. For enquiries, please call the IAM Civic Service Hotline at 2833 7676.