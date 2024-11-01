Embarrassing backflip from Liberals on biosecurity

Release date: 31/10/24

The State Opposition has embarrassingly backflipped on its efforts to delay passage of the Biosecurity Bill, causing confusion amongst the State’s agricultural sector.

Opposition Agriculture spokesperson Nicola Centofanti withdrew her notice of motion to refer the Biosecurity Bill to a Parliamentary Committee, following the multitude of agriculture industry groups opposing the move.

Groups including Primary Producers SA, Livestock SA, Wine and Grape Council, South Australian Forest Products Association, Horticulture Coalition and Grain Producers SA indicated the importance of the progression of the Biosecurity Bill, which Nicola Centofanti had attempted to link to the current tomato virus issue.

The State Government called on the Opposition to stop creating a sense of uncertainty for the State’s agricultural sector by attempting to capitalise on biosecurity risks for their own political advantage.

The Biosecurity Bill 2024 was introduced into State Parliament in August 2024 following an extensive consultative and drafting process over a four-year period.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

The South Australian Liberal party has shown it is out of touch with the agriculture industries, with Opposition spokesperson Nicola Centofanti forced to backflip on her ill-thought through actions.

It is particularly disappointing that the Opposition is not supporting a bipartisan approach to biosecurity, which is so important to our state.

Nicola Centofanti has sent conflicting messages in Parliament, culminating in being forced to withdraw her motion that would have delayed important biosecurity legislation.