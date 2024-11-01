Main Road in Cherry Gardens open to traffic as safety upgrades near completion

Release date: 01/11/24

Main Road at Cherry Gardens is now open to traffic – two months ahead of schedule - after extensive work to install safety upgrades promised by the Malinauskas Labor Government at the 2022 State Election.

The 5.5-kilometre section between Black Road, Coromandel Valley and Chandlers Hill Road, Cherry Gardens, serves as an important link to Blackwood and metropolitan Adelaide from sections of Happy Valley and Aberfoyle Park, as well as for residents in Chandlers Hill, Cherry Gardens and Clarendon. This stretch of road carries approximately 1300 vehicles each day.

The $10 million in upgrades included:

wider lanes

curve widening at nine priority locations

new road surface, improving skid resistance

new safety barriers with motorcycle protection rail

new and improved road signage

new line markings including markings at new medians

drainage installations and enhancements.

Minor finishing works, including installation of new road signs and line marking, will continue until the end of the year and some speed restrictions may be in place along Main Road during these works.

Audio Tactile Line Marking will be completed in early 2025 after the Tour Down Under event.

The project was delivered as part of the Adelaide Hills Productivity and Road Safety Package, which aims to upgrade some of the region’s key strategic arterial roads. The $150 million initiative, jointly funded by the Australian and South Australian governments (80:20) over five years, includes a range of road improvements to support economic growth, improve road safety and increase fire resilience in the Adelaide Hills area.

This project supported approximately 40 full time equivalent jobs over the construction period.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

The Malinauskas Labor Government committed to addressing community concerns about road safety along this section of Main Road at Cherry Gardens, and we’ve delivered on our promise.

Between 2019 and 2023, there were 39 crashes along this stretch of road, with two of those resulting in serious injuries. These upgrades aim to reduce the number and severity of crashes, delivering a safer journey for those working, living and visiting this scenic region.

Attributable to Erin Thompson

It’s fantastic to see Main Road re-opened ahead of schedule.

Community engagement was very important to the successful delivery of this project, and I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to provide feedback which helped develop these safety upgrades.

I’d also like to thank my community for their patience while these important works were carried out.

Attributable to RAA Senior Traffic Engineer Matt Vertudaches

This welcome and much-needed upgrade has helped deliver a safer road and safer community.

Main Road was the second-most nominated road in metropolitan Adelaide in RAA's most recent Risky Roads survey of drivers.

The most common concerns we heard from the community included extremely narrow sections, poor road surface and a hazardous roadside – all of which look to have been successfully addressed by these important works.

The new road surface and curve widening, along with new safety barriers, will greatly reduce the risk of a serious crash for motorists and cyclists who regularly travel on Main Road between Coromandel Valley and Cherry Gardens.