$2.5m SA Wine Recovery Program supporting industry recovery

Release date: 01/11/24

Julie Collins MP

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry

Minister for Small Business

Clare Scriven MLC

Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development

A $2.5 million SA Wine Recovery Program is being established by the Albanese and Malinauskas Governments to further support the wine industry to recover and return to productivity and sustainability from the adverse events and market disruptions experienced in recent years.

This program has been developed following recommendations made by the Viticulture and Wine Sector Working Group, established by Agriculture Ministers.

The working group consulted extensively nationwide with impacted wine regions on the challenges and acute issues faced by the sector owing to the oversupply of red wine.

This series of consultations with industry and specially commissioned analysis from eminent wine economist, Professor Kym Anderson, has brought new understanding to the key issues facing the Australian wine and grape industry.

The working group recently finalised its report and is available here: https://www.agriculture.gov.au/about/news/stay-informed/communiques/viticulture-wine-sector-working-group-october-2024.

The report will help governments and industry work together to reach long-term sustainability through new initiatives to assist growers and producers.

SA Wine Recovery Program streams will include vineyard waste management, building domestic demand and regional grape and wine capability.

The detail of each of these streams will be developed with further input from the South Australian Wine Industry Association and Wine Grape Council of South Australia.

This new program is the latest in a range of measures implemented over the past 12 months by both the Albanese and Malinauskas Governments to assist grape growers and wine producers as they continue to recover and adjust from the adverse conditions.

The Albanese Labor Government’s actions include:

$3.5 million Grape and Wine Sector Long-term Viability Support Package to support the long-term viability of the grape and wine industry which included funding for the development of a National Vineyard Register and an independent analysis of the sector’s regulatory settings.

The continuation of the $10 million Wine Tourism and Cellar Door Grant Program, aimed at further attracting visitors to Australian wine regions and agri-tourism promotion.

The Malinauskas Government’s actions include:

A satellite mapping program to assist in assessing the extent of damage to South Australian vineyards from recent frost events.

$1.85 million Wine Exporters China Re-Engagement Support Program to support the South Australian wine sector to re-engage with the China market following their government lifting tariffs imposed on Australian wine.

$50,000 to the South Australian Wine Industry Association to conduct in collaboration with regional associations, a statewide series of mental health wellbeing events in the wine regions.

The second round of the Ethephon resting vineyard trial rebate.

A $260,000 grant to the Riverland’s CCW Co-Operative to assist South Australian winegrape growers looking to diversify to alternative crops.

Funding for Rural Business Support to provide immediate grants of up to $1,500 for eligible growers to cover day-to-day costs. This is in conjunction with business financial counselling.

Quotes

Attributable to Julie Collins

The Albanese Labor Government is committed to supporting the long-term viability of industry by focusing on underlying concerns.

Today’s announcement is an important part of responding to the Viticulture and Wine Working group.

Together, initiatives and recommendations outlined in the report will help support and strengthen our sector.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

The Malinauskas Government is committed to supporting our $1.93 billion wine and grape sector which has undergone significant challenges in recent years.

This investment will further assist in addressing some of the key issues in South Australia raised through the national Viticulture and Wine Sector Working Group that I initiated earlier in the year.