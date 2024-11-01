Pathway to 2040: Draft Study Results and Implications
MAINE, November 8 - Governor?s Energy Office
Date: November 8, 2024
Start Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Zoom
Meeting description/purpose:
This webinar will include an overview of the 2040 planning process as well as a presentation from the Brattle Group summarizing results from the draft technical report, including key results, observations, and policy implications. There will also be opportunity for audience Q&A.
Related documents (if any):
Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.
For further information, contact:
Name: Afton Vigue
Phone:
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.