Draft Rulemaking: PFAS Fund Rules Public Comments Open
MAINE, October 7 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: October 7, 2025
Notice of Agency Rulemaking
The PFAS Fund's implementing rules (01-001 C.M.R. c. 400-408) became effective on March 17, 2024. The rules are being refined to improve clarity, facilitate implementation of the PFAS Fund, and align the PFAS Funds appeal procedures with DACFs appeal procedures defined in 01-001 C.M.R. c. 8.
A public hearing will be held on October 28, 2025.
Comments should be submitted to Beth Valentine, PFAS Fund Director, at beth.valentine@maine.gov by November 7, 2025.
Notice of Agency Rulemaking Proposal (PDF)
