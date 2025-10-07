Draft Rulemaking: PFAS Fund Rules Public Comments Open

MAINE, October 7 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: October 7, 2025

Start Time:

Location:

Meeting description/purpose:

Notice of Agency Rulemaking

The PFAS Fund's implementing rules (01-001 C.M.R. c. 400-408) became effective on March 17, 2024. The rules are being refined to improve clarity, facilitate implementation of the PFAS Fund, and align the PFAS Funds appeal procedures with DACFs appeal procedures defined in 01-001 C.M.R. c. 8.

A public hearing will be held on October 28, 2025.

Comments should be submitted to Beth Valentine, PFAS Fund Director, at beth.valentine@maine.gov by November 7, 2025.

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

Notice of Agency Rulemaking Proposal (PDF)

Proposed Draft Rules (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name:

Phone: