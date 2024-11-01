Hosting the 'Invest Tokyo Webinar 2024 for Oceania'

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tokyo aims to become an international financial city that attracts capital, talent, technology, and information from around the world, creating a virtuous cycle of investment and innovation. We are pleased to announce that the online event "Invest Tokyo Webinar 2024 for Oceania," which is gaining attention in areas such as Fintech and Greentech, will be held as follows with the cooperation of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.

This event aims to raise awareness of startup initiatives such as SusHi Tech Tokyo and foreign company attraction measures, thereby increasing interest and willingness of overseas startups to enter the Tokyo market. Furthermore, we will continuously approach participating companies and organizations to support their entry into Tokyo.

1. Date and Time

・November 8, 2024 (Friday) 9:00-10:00 AM (JST)

・Auckland 13:00-14:00PM (NZDT/Summer time)

・Sydney 11:00-12:00AM (AEDT/Summer time)

・Perth 8:00-9:00AM (AWST)

2. Hosting Format

Online

*Details on how to participate will be provided separately to applicants.

3. Program (Planned)

Outline：

Speaker

Opening：

Yoshimura Keiichi, Director General of the Office for Startup and Global Financial City Strategy, Tokyo Metropolitan Government

Greeting：

・Mr. George Manetakis, Senior Business Development Manager, Australian Trade and Investment Commission

・Mr. Kentaro Yasuda, Head of Business Development, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise

Lecture：

「Tokyo's Ecosystem and Business Environment」Plug and Play Japan Mr. Phillip Vincent

Panel Discussion by Australian and New Zealand Companies

「Business Opportunities and Development in Japan and Tokyo」

【Speaker】

・DeCarice（Australia）

・Prospection（Australia）

・Cogo（New Zealand）

・K9 Natural Japan Co., Ltd.（New Zealand）

【Moderator】

・Plug and Play Japan Mr. Phillip Vincent

Closing：

Tokyo Metropolitan Government

４ How to Apply

Use the link below to apply.

https://www.investtokyo.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/investtokyooceania/investtokyoonlineEN.html

For Inquiries

A2T Secretariat Team

Deloitte Tohmatsu Venture Support

email us here : a2t-info@deloitte.com

